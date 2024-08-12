High School

Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A GSHL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?

On paper, this is Christian Swain's most complete team at Evergreen of Vancouver. Can Plainsmen be state-level players?

Lauren Smith

Dual threat Tucker Amrine is entering his third season as the starting quarterback at Kelso High School.
Dual threat Tucker Amrine is entering his third season as the starting quarterback at Kelso High School. / Photo courtesy of Kelso athletics

The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A Greater St. Helens League in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.

Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:

---

With an extensive rugby background, senior Makhi Miller knows how to get to the quarterback at Evergreen of Vancouver.
With an extensive rugby background, senior Makhi Miller knows how to get to the quarterback at Evergreen of Vancouver. / Photo courtesy of Evergreen athletics

3A GSHL PASSING

Tucker Amrine, Kelso: Seasoned starter is a two-time 3A GSHL first-team quarterback pick, and can make plays through the air and on the ground.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,500 yards, 18 touchdowns

---

3A GSHL RUSHING

Jaden Brown, Mountain View: An all-3A GSHL first-team linebacker last season, Brown will become run-game workhorse in Sean McDonald's first season at helm.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,200 yards, 16 touchdowns

---

3A GSHL RECEIVING

Terrance Saryon, Evergreen of Vancouver: Three-star recruit enters junior season with five D1 offers, including Oregon and Washington. Explosive and assertive.

Projected 2024 statistics: 750 yards, eight touchdowns

---

3A GSHL SACKS

Makhi Miller, Evergreen of Vancouver: Returning 3A GSHL first-team defensive lineman (and rugby standout) set to disrupt the backfield again this fall.

Projected 2024 statistics: Nine sacks.

---

Published
Lauren Smith

LAUREN SMITH

Home/Washington