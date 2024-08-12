Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A GSHL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A Greater St. Helens League in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
---
3A GSHL PASSING
Tucker Amrine, Kelso: Seasoned starter is a two-time 3A GSHL first-team quarterback pick, and can make plays through the air and on the ground.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,500 yards, 18 touchdowns
---
3A GSHL RUSHING
Jaden Brown, Mountain View: An all-3A GSHL first-team linebacker last season, Brown will become run-game workhorse in Sean McDonald's first season at helm.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,200 yards, 16 touchdowns
---
3A GSHL RECEIVING
Terrance Saryon, Evergreen of Vancouver: Three-star recruit enters junior season with five D1 offers, including Oregon and Washington. Explosive and assertive.
Projected 2024 statistics: 750 yards, eight touchdowns
---
3A GSHL SACKS
Makhi Miller, Evergreen of Vancouver: Returning 3A GSHL first-team defensive lineman (and rugby standout) set to disrupt the backfield again this fall.
Projected 2024 statistics: Nine sacks.
---