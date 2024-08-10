High School

Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A GSL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?

Top Ridgeline passing duo of league offensive player of the year Landon Garner and all-league first teamer Brayden Allen return to fly high

Todd Milles

Ridgeline's Brayden Allen is the 4A/3A Greater Spokane League's top returning receiver in 2024.
Ridgeline's Brayden Allen is the 4A/3A Greater Spokane League's top returning receiver in 2024. / Photo by Lane Mathews

The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A Greater Spokane League in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.

Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:

---

After playing on both sides of the ball for Central Valley, Beau Butner will be Bears' primary running back in 2024.
After serving in a lot of roles on both sides of the ball for Central Valley, Beau Butner will be Bears' primary running back in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

3A GSL PASSING

Landon Garner, Ridgeline: Reigning league offensive player of the year is one of the most productive trigger men in the state - always delivering in a timely fashion.

Projected 2024 statistics: 2,800 yards, 31 touchdowns

---

3A GSL RUSHING

Beau Butner, Central ValleyWith lightning-quick reflexes, has played all over - but this is his chance to become Bears' workhorse ball carrier with big-play potential.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,100 yards, 14 touchdowns

---

3A GSL RECEIVING

Brayden Allen, Ridgeline: Best athlete in school will have one more season to show off array of jaw-dropping moves in Falcons' high-octane passing attack.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,250 yards, 17 touchdowns

---

3A GSL SACKS

Chase Hendren, Shadle Park: Was an all-2A GSL first teamer (10 sacks) a year ago, and is off-the-edge pressure-point performer on experienced defense.

Projected 2024 statistics: 12 sacks.

---

Published
Todd Miles

TODD MILLES

Home/Washington