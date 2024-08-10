Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A GSL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A Greater Spokane League in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
---
3A GSL PASSING
Landon Garner, Ridgeline: Reigning league offensive player of the year is one of the most productive trigger men in the state - always delivering in a timely fashion.
Projected 2024 statistics: 2,800 yards, 31 touchdowns
---
3A GSL RUSHING
Beau Butner, Central Valley: With lightning-quick reflexes, has played all over - but this is his chance to become Bears' workhorse ball carrier with big-play potential.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,100 yards, 14 touchdowns
---
3A GSL RECEIVING
Brayden Allen, Ridgeline: Best athlete in school will have one more season to show off array of jaw-dropping moves in Falcons' high-octane passing attack.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,250 yards, 17 touchdowns
---
3A GSL SACKS
Chase Hendren, Shadle Park: Was an all-2A GSL first teamer (10 sacks) a year ago, and is off-the-edge pressure-point performer on experienced defense.
Projected 2024 statistics: 12 sacks.
---