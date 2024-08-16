Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A KingCo in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A KingCo in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
---
3A KINGCO PASSING
Ronan Rasmussen, Highline: Seasoned starter for the Pirates is a two-time 2A KingCo first-team selection at quarterback, and will be asked to put it up plenty in new league.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,900 yards, 27 touchdowns
---
3A KINGCO RUSHING
Max Jones, Bellevue: Fullback paced Bellevue’s Wing-T machine with 1,100-plus yards and 18 touchdowns last season, and should lead deep run-game cast again.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,200 yards, 20 touchdowns
---
3A KINGCO RECEIVING
Elan Gotel, Mercer Island: Top returning wide receiver for Mercer Island tallied six touchdown catches last fall, and should become new QB Youngmin Lee's favorite target.
Projected 2024 statistics: 750 yards, nine touchdowns
---
3A KINGCO SACKS
Mathaias Kalepo, Bellevue: On loaded Bellevue defense, many players should register multiple sacks. But he is a speeding projectile at the quarterback through defensive line
Projected 2024 statistics: 11 sacks.
---