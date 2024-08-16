High School

Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A KingCo in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?

Highline moves up from 2A KingCo, and boasts one of the most productive signal callers in the state in Ronan Rasmussen

Ronan Rasmussen was a 2,000 yard passer for Highline last fall, and returns in 2024.
Photo by Vince Miller

The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A KingCo in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.

Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:

Fullback Max Jones led Bellevue with 1,100 rushing yards during run to 2023 WIAA championship.
Photo courtesy of Max Jones

3A KINGCO PASSING

Ronan Rasmussen, Highline: Seasoned starter for the Pirates is a two-time 2A KingCo first-team selection at quarterback, and will be asked to put it up plenty in new league.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,900 yards, 27 touchdowns

3A KINGCO RUSHING

Max Jones, Bellevue: Fullback paced Bellevue’s Wing-T machine with 1,100-plus yards and 18 touchdowns last season, and should lead deep run-game cast again.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,200 yards, 20 touchdowns

3A KINGCO RECEIVING

Elan Gotel, Mercer Island: Top returning wide receiver for Mercer Island tallied six touchdown catches last fall, and should become new QB Youngmin Lee's favorite target.

Projected 2024 statistics: 750 yards, nine touchdowns

3A KINGCO SACKS

Mathaias Kalepo, Bellevue: On loaded Bellevue defense, many players should register multiple sacks. But he is a speeding projectile at the quarterback through defensive line

Projected 2024 statistics: 11 sacks.

