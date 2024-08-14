High School

Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A MCC in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?

Kennewick is not only overwhelming favorite to grab league's No. 1 seed in 3A, but will be one of top teams in state again

Todd Milles

All Koven Burke has done since he's joined Southridge football is find his way to the end zone.
All Koven Burke has done since he's joined Southridge football is find his way to the end zone. / Photo courtesy of Southridge athletics

The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A Mid-Columbia Conference in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.

Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:

---

Kennewick's Alex Roberts was an all-4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference tailback in 2023.
Kennewick's Alex Roberts was an all-4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference tailback in 2023. / Photo by Jamie Council

3A MCC PASSING

Dominic Driver, Kennewick: No 3A team in league has a returning starter - but at least this junior played in the WIAA playoffs after older brother, Ambrose, was injured. Potential is there.

Projected 2024 statistics: 900 yards, 10 touchdowns

---

3A MCC RUSHING

Alex Roberts, Kennewick: Arguably the best returning skill-position player in the MCC, big-play performer should eclipse the 1,000-yard mark by late October.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,475 yards, 22 touchdowns

---

3A MCC RECEIVING

Koven Burke, Southridge: Suns' next big-time playmaker had nearly 500 receiving yards as a sophomore in Wing-T offense, and will find football in his hands this fall.

Projected 2024 statistics: 600 yards, seven touchdowns

---

3A MCC SACKS

Sovrayn Theus, Kennewick: Lions have trio of pass rushers in Theus, Tanner Larson and Collin Willborn that should do damage ... but pick is this aggressive junior.

Projected 2024 statistics: 13.5 sacks.

---

Published
Todd Miles

TODD MILLES

Home/Washington