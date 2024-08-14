Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A MCC in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A Mid-Columbia Conference in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
---
3A MCC PASSING
Dominic Driver, Kennewick: No 3A team in league has a returning starter - but at least this junior played in the WIAA playoffs after older brother, Ambrose, was injured. Potential is there.
Projected 2024 statistics: 900 yards, 10 touchdowns
---
3A MCC RUSHING
Alex Roberts, Kennewick: Arguably the best returning skill-position player in the MCC, big-play performer should eclipse the 1,000-yard mark by late October.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,475 yards, 22 touchdowns
---
3A MCC RECEIVING
Koven Burke, Southridge: Suns' next big-time playmaker had nearly 500 receiving yards as a sophomore in Wing-T offense, and will find football in his hands this fall.
Projected 2024 statistics: 600 yards, seven touchdowns
---
3A MCC SACKS
Sovrayn Theus, Kennewick: Lions have trio of pass rushers in Theus, Tanner Larson and Collin Willborn that should do damage ... but pick is this aggressive junior.
Projected 2024 statistics: 13.5 sacks.
---