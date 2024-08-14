High School

Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A NPSL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?

Reigning WIAA semifinalist Enumclaw moves up from 2A SPSL ranks this fall, and brings plenty of frontline talent with it

Lauren Smith

Auburn Mountainview will rely heavily on dual threat quarterback Elijah Baird agains this fall.
Auburn Mountainview will rely heavily on dual threat quarterback Elijah Baird agains this fall. / Photo by Vince Miller

The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A NPSL in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.

Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:

---

Reigning Class 2A semifinalist Enumclaw still have plenty of playmakers, including Colton Paulson, moved up to 3A NPSL.
Reigning Class 2A semifinalist Enumclaw still have plenty of playmakers, including Colton Paulson, moved up to 3A NPSL. / Photo courtesy of Enumclaw athletics

3A NPSL PASSING

Elijah Baird, Auburn Mountainview: Was Lions’ leading passer and rusher last fall, and could be most difficult player to stop in league for first-year coach Garrett McKay.

Projected 2024 statistics: 2,100 yards, 20 touchdowns

---

3A NPSL RUSHING

Nehemiah Washington, Decatur: Piled up 1,350 yards and 18 touchdowns for Gators last fall on way to 4A NPSL offensive player of the year honors

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,500 yards, 20 touchdowns

---

3A NPSL RECEIVING

Colton Paulson, Enumclaw: Paced Enumclaw with eight touchdown catches in 2023, and is the Hornets’ undisputed playmaking receiving target this fall.

Projected 2024 statistics: 750 yards, 12 touchdowns

---

3A NPSL SACKS

Ryker Popke, Enumclaw: Pass-rushing group is deep, but reigning 2A SPSL defensive lineman of the year has an extra "rodeo" gear to get to the quarterback.

Projected 2024 statistics: 10 sacks.

---

Published
Lauren Smith

LAUREN SMITH

Home/Washington