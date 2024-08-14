Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A NPSL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A NPSL in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
---
3A NPSL PASSING
Elijah Baird, Auburn Mountainview: Was Lions’ leading passer and rusher last fall, and could be most difficult player to stop in league for first-year coach Garrett McKay.
Projected 2024 statistics: 2,100 yards, 20 touchdowns
---
3A NPSL RUSHING
Nehemiah Washington, Decatur: Piled up 1,350 yards and 18 touchdowns for Gators last fall on way to 4A NPSL offensive player of the year honors
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,500 yards, 20 touchdowns
---
3A NPSL RECEIVING
Colton Paulson, Enumclaw: Paced Enumclaw with eight touchdown catches in 2023, and is the Hornets’ undisputed playmaking receiving target this fall.
Projected 2024 statistics: 750 yards, 12 touchdowns
---
3A NPSL SACKS
Ryker Popke, Enumclaw: Pass-rushing group is deep, but reigning 2A SPSL defensive lineman of the year has an extra "rodeo" gear to get to the quarterback.
Projected 2024 statistics: 10 sacks.
---