Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A Wesco in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?

Wide-open league championship race in 2024 features some of the state's most underrated playmakers

Monroe will start 10 seniors on offense in 2024, including wide receiver Mason Davis.
Monroe will start 10 seniors on offense in 2024, including wide receiver Mason Davis. / Photo by Vince Miller

The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A Wesco in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.

Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:

Running back Talan Bungard, of Ferndale, is the top returning rusher in 3A Wesco in 2024.
Running back Talan Bungard, of Ferndale, is the top returning rusher in 3A Wesco in 2024. / Photo courtesy of Ferndale athletics

3A WESCO PASSING

Cliff Tadema, Sedro-Woolley: With this talented pocket passer now getting his chance, normally run-based Cubs will keep resurgent pass game alive coming up from Class 2A ranks.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,200 yards, 14 touchdowns

3A WESCO RUSHING

Talan Bungard, Ferndale: Hammer of Golden Eagles' Wing-T rushing attack returns after posting 1,000--yard season as a junior - and those numbers should rise again.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,350 yards, 18 touchdowns

3A WESCO RECEIVING

Mason Davis, Monroe: Led Bearcats in touchdown catches last season (eight) and averaged 100-plus all-purpose yards per game on way to 3A Wesco South first-team honors.

Projected 2024 statistics: 750 yards, 12 touchdowns

3A WESCO SACKS

Elijah Fleck, Stanwood: 3A Wesco North first-team selection both ways, he combines wrestler leverage and non-stop motor as league's most feared pass rusher at defensive end.

Projected 2024 statistics: 10.5 sacks.

