Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A Wesco in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A Wesco in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
3A WESCO PASSING
Cliff Tadema, Sedro-Woolley: With this talented pocket passer now getting his chance, normally run-based Cubs will keep resurgent pass game alive coming up from Class 2A ranks.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,200 yards, 14 touchdowns
3A WESCO RUSHING
Talan Bungard, Ferndale: Hammer of Golden Eagles' Wing-T rushing attack returns after posting 1,000--yard season as a junior - and those numbers should rise again.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,350 yards, 18 touchdowns
3A WESCO RECEIVING
Mason Davis, Monroe: Led Bearcats in touchdown catches last season (eight) and averaged 100-plus all-purpose yards per game on way to 3A Wesco South first-team honors.
Projected 2024 statistics: 750 yards, 12 touchdowns
3A WESCO SACKS
Elijah Fleck, Stanwood: 3A Wesco North first-team selection both ways, he combines wrestler leverage and non-stop motor as league's most feared pass rusher at defensive end.
Projected 2024 statistics: 10.5 sacks.
