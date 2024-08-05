Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 4A CBBN in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 4A CBBN in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
4A CBBN PASSING
Brady Jay, Moses Lake: Dad loves the "Air Raid" - and son runs it to near-perfection. Should improve on 2023 totals (3,251 Passing Yards, 48 TDs), too.
Projected 2024 statistics: 3,600 yards, 53 touchdowns
4A CBBN RUSHING
Lance McGee, Davis of Yakima: Yes, he was injured in 2023. Yes, his offense sputters. On power-and-shake talent alone, he could eclipse 1,000 yards.
Projected 2024 statistics: 910 yards, nine touchdowns
4A CBBN RECEIVING
Grant Smith, Moses Lake: Been one of team's offseason standouts, catching everything in sight. Should become Brady Jay's top target.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,250 yards, 14 touchdowns
4A CBBN SACKS
Chris Villanueva, Sunnyside: Grizzlies love to send their linebackers on blitzes, and Villanueva - a standout wrestler - will lead backfield-seeking brigade.
Projected 2024 statistics: Nine sacks.
