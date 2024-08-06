High School

Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 4A Wesco in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?

Should be a great statistical race between quarterbacks Leyton Martin, of Arlington, and Kolton Matson, of Lake Stevens

Todd Milles

Arlington quarterback Leyton Martin participates in PLU 11v11 Football Showcase on Wednesday in Parkland.
Arlington quarterback Leyton Martin participates in PLU 11v11 Football Showcase on Wednesday in Parkland. / Photo by Todd Milles

The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 4A Wesco in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.

Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:

---

Victor Sanchez is a rising 2026 football prospect at Kamiak High School who committed to Washington Huskies in June.
Victor Sanchez is a rising 2026 football prospect at Kamiak High School who committed to Washington Huskies in June. / Photo courtesy of Kamiak athletics

4A WESCO PASSING

Leyton Martin, Arlington: In terms of gross yardage, this might be toughest call in state. Both Martin and Lake Stevens' Kolton Matson capable of 3,500 yards.

Projected 2024 statistics: 3,350 yards, 42 touchdowns

---

4A WESCO RUSHING

Jayshon Limar, Lake Stevens: Only thing that prevents 1,000-yard season is health (shoulder). Says he feels great heading into senior year.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,150 yards, 17 touchdowns

---

4A WESCO RECEIVING

Jake Willis, Arlington: Should be Leyton Martin's favorite target, he has smooth route-running and vertical strength to terrorize any defensive back.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,250 yards, 16 touchdowns

---

4A WESCO SACKS

Victor Sanchez, Kamiak: Taekwondo champion is relatively new to football, and picking up things very quickly. UW commit will have big season.

Projected 2024 statistics: 14.5 sacks.

---

Published |Modified
Todd Miles

TODD MILLES

Home/Washington