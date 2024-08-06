Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 4A Wesco in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 4A Wesco in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
---
4A WESCO PASSING
Leyton Martin, Arlington: In terms of gross yardage, this might be toughest call in state. Both Martin and Lake Stevens' Kolton Matson capable of 3,500 yards.
Projected 2024 statistics: 3,350 yards, 42 touchdowns
---
4A WESCO RUSHING
Jayshon Limar, Lake Stevens: Only thing that prevents 1,000-yard season is health (shoulder). Says he feels great heading into senior year.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,150 yards, 17 touchdowns
---
4A WESCO RECEIVING
Jake Willis, Arlington: Should be Leyton Martin's favorite target, he has smooth route-running and vertical strength to terrorize any defensive back.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,250 yards, 16 touchdowns
---
4A WESCO SACKS
Victor Sanchez, Kamiak: Taekwondo champion is relatively new to football, and picking up things very quickly. UW commit will have big season.
Projected 2024 statistics: 14.5 sacks.
---