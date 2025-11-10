Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 10, 2025
Washington high school football officially entered the postseason with most of the teams, ranked in the top 25, continuing their season.
Last week, several teams punched their ticket to the state tournament, including Gonzaga Prep, Glacier Peak and Liberty.
One key match-up this week will be No. 6 Lake Stevens Vikings (10-0) hosting No. 7 Kamiakin (9-2).
Here are this week's High School on SI Washington top 25 rankings:
1. Puyallup Vikings (10-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Kamiak 77-0
Next up: vs. Eastlake, Nov. 14
2. Chiawana Riverhawks (10-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Wenatchee 35-14
Next up: vs. No. 24 Glacier Peak, Nov. 14
3. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (10-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Sunnyside 58-20
Next up: vs. Curtis, Nov. 14
4. Moses Lake Mavericks (10-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Issaquah 49-35
Next up: vs. Bothell, Nov. 15
5. Mount Tahoma T-Birds (10-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Prairie 58-7
Next up: vs. Seattle Prep., Nov. 14
6. Lake Stevens Vikings (10-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Woodinville 56-28
Next up: vs. No. 7 Kamiakin, Nov. 15
7. Kamiakin Braves (9-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Bethel 34-20
Next up: at No. 6 Lake Stevens, Nov. 15
8. Richland Bombers (8-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Mount Si 41-0
Next up: vs. No. 13 Sumner, Nov. 15
9. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (9-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Stadium 48-12
Next up: vs. Kennedy Catholic, Nov. 15
10. O'Dea Fighting Irish (8-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Sohomish 56-14
Next up: vs. Ferndale, Nov. 14
11. Mountlake Terrace Hawks (8-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: lost 20-10 to Seattle Prep
Next up: TBD
12. Skyline Spartans (7-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Arlington 33-13
Next up: at Camas, Nov. 15
13. Sumner Spartans (7-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Eastmont 62-0
Next up: vs. No. 8 Richland, Nov. 15
14. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (7-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. University 48-0
Next up: vs. Southridge, Nov. 14
15. Bellevue Wolverines (8-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Inglemoore 51-14
Next up: vs. Kelso, Nov. 15
16. West Seattle Wildcats (8-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: lost 35-17 to Kennewick
17. Royal Knights (10-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. King's Way Christian 69-0
Next up: TBD
18. Kennewick Lions (8-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. West Seattle 35-7
Next up: vs. Enumclaw, Nov. 14
19. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (9-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Pullman 51-7
Next up: vs. Olympic, Nov. 15
20. Anacortes Seahawks (8-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Ridgefield 35-0
Next up: vs. Steilacoom, Nov. 15
21. Lynden Lions (8-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Bremerton 41-14
Next up: vs. West Valley, Nov. 14
22. Tumwater Thunderbirds (9-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Sultan 51-6
Next up: vs. Washougal, Nov. 14
23. Mount Spokane Wildcats (7-3)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: lost 29-28 to Southridge
24. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (8-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Tahoma 31-7
Next up: at No. 2 Chiawana, Nov. 14
25. Liberty (Renton) Patriots (9-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Evergreen 49-28
Next up: at Lakes, Nov. 14
Dropped out
No. 25 Stadium
No. 19 Lake Washington
