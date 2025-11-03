Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 3, 2025
The ninth week of Washington high school football is in the books which means a new top 25 rankings.
Several teams from across the state played its final regular season game with the postseason inching closer. Last week, the Puyallup Vikings handed then-No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin its first loss, 43-14, while the Vikings remained undefeated in the process.
Here are this week's High School on SI Washington top 25 rankings:
1. Puyallup Vikings (9-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. then-No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin 43-14
Next up: vs. Kamiak, Nov. 7
2. Chiawana Riverhawks (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Walla Walla 51-0
Next up: vs. Wenatchee, Nov. 7
3. Lake Stevens Vikings (9-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Arlington 55-7
Next up: vs. Woodinville, Nov. 7
4. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (9-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. University 49-7
Next up: TBD
5. Moses Lake Mavericks (9-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Davis 62-18
Next up: vs. Issaquah, Nov. 8
6. Mount Tahoma T-Birds (9-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Lakes 28-7
Next up: vs. Prairie, No. 7
7. Richland Bombers (7-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. then-No. 7 Kamiakin 15-14
Next up: vs. Mount Si, Nov. 7
8. Kamiakin Braves (7-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: lost 15-14 to Richland
Next up: vs. Lewis and Clark, Nov. 4
9. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (8-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: lost 43-14 to Puyallup
Next up: vs. No. 23 Stadium, Nov. 8
10. O'Dea Fighting Irish (7-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Roosevelt (forfeit)
Next up: TBD
11. Royal Knights (9-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Wapato 78-0
Next up: TBD
12. Mountlake Terrace Hawks (8-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: lost 28-7 to Sedro-Woolley
Next up: TBD
13. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (6-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Rainier Beach 42-6
Next up: TBD
14. Skyline Spartans (6-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Mount Si 14-0
Next up: TBD
15. Bellevue Wolverines (7-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Interlake 49-6
Next up: vs. Inglemoor, Nov. 7
16. West Seattle Wildcats (8-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Bishop Blanchet 31-17
Next up: TBD
17. Mount Spokane Wildcats (7-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: lost 14-9 to Cheney
Next up: TBD
18. Kennewick Lions (7-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Hermiston 55-6
Next up: TBD
19. Lake Washington Kangaroos (9-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Hazen 14-7
Next up: TBD
20. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (8-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Sehome 56-7
Next up: TBD
21. Lynden Lions (7-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Burlington-Edison 21-7
Next up: vs. Bremerton, Nov. 7
22. Tumwater Thunderbirds (8-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Centralia
Next up: TBD
23. Anacortes Seahawks (7-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Marysville-Pilchuck 42-0
Next up: vs. Ridgefield, Nov. 8
24. Sumner Spartans (6-3)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Bethel 49-0
Next up: vs. Eastmont, Nov. 7
25. Stadium Tigers (6-3)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: lost 35-13 to Tahoma
Next up: at No. 9 Graham-Kapowsin, Nov. 8
-- Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith