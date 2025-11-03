High School

Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 3, 2025

With postseason nearing, check out what teams made the top 25 Washington high school football rankings

Edith Noriega

Puyallup hands Graham-Kapowsin its first loss, moves to No. 1 in rankings.
The ninth week of Washington high school football is in the books which means a new top 25 rankings.

Several teams from across the state played its final regular season game with the postseason inching closer. Last week, the Puyallup Vikings handed then-No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin its first loss, 43-14, while the Vikings remained undefeated in the process.

Here are this week's High School on SI Washington top 25 rankings:

1. Puyallup Vikings (9-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. then-No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin 43-14

Next up: vs. Kamiak, Nov. 7

2. Chiawana Riverhawks (9-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Walla Walla 51-0

Next up: vs. Wenatchee, Nov. 7

3. Lake Stevens Vikings (9-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Arlington 55-7

Next up: vs. Woodinville, Nov. 7

4. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (9-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. University 49-7

Next up: TBD

5. Moses Lake Mavericks (9-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Davis 62-18

Next up: vs. Issaquah, Nov. 8

6. Mount Tahoma T-Birds (9-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Lakes 28-7

Next up: vs. Prairie, No. 7

7. Richland Bombers (7-2)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. then-No. 7 Kamiakin 15-14

Next up: vs. Mount Si, Nov. 7

8. Kamiakin Braves (7-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: lost 15-14 to Richland

Next up: vs. Lewis and Clark, Nov. 4

9. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (8-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: lost 43-14 to Puyallup

Next up: vs. No. 23 Stadium, Nov. 8

10. O'Dea Fighting Irish (7-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Roosevelt (forfeit)

Next up: TBD

11. Royal Knights (9-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Wapato 78-0

Next up: TBD

12. Mountlake Terrace Hawks (8-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: lost 28-7 to Sedro-Woolley

Next up: TBD

13. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (6-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Rainier Beach 42-6

Next up: TBD

14. Skyline Spartans (6-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Mount Si 14-0

Next up: TBD

15. Bellevue Wolverines (7-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Interlake 49-6

Next up: vs. Inglemoor, Nov. 7

16. West Seattle Wildcats (8-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Bishop Blanchet 31-17

Next up: TBD

17. Mount Spokane Wildcats (7-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: lost 14-9 to Cheney

Next up: TBD

18. Kennewick Lions (7-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Hermiston 55-6

Next up: TBD

19. Lake Washington Kangaroos (9-0)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Hazen 14-7

Next up: TBD

20. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (8-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Sehome 56-7

Next up: TBD

21. Lynden Lions (7-2)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Burlington-Edison 21-7

Next up: vs. Bremerton, Nov. 7

22. Tumwater Thunderbirds (8-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Centralia

Next up: TBD

23. Anacortes Seahawks (7-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Marysville-Pilchuck 42-0

Next up: vs. Ridgefield, Nov. 8

24. Sumner Spartans (6-3)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Bethel 49-0

Next up: vs. Eastmont, Nov. 7

25. Stadium Tigers (6-3)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: lost 35-13 to Tahoma

Next up: at No. 9 Graham-Kapowsin, Nov. 8

