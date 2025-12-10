College Football Straight Up Picks for Army vs. Navy, Saturday's Bowl Games
The 2025 college football regular season and conference championship games are in the books, and this week will serve as a chance for us to catch our breath before we fully dive into the College Football Playoff and the bowl season.
There are just two games to bet on this upcoming weekend, highlighted by the annual Army/Navy game. The other game is the L.A. Bowl between Boise State and Washington.
Let's take a look at my pick to win each game.
College Football Picks for Dec. 13
Army vs. Navy Prediction and Pick
Pick: Army +196
Navy is a more complete team that is better suited to take on more dynamic college football teams, which is why they managed to go 9-2 this season. With that being said, I think Army can win in a battle between two service academy teams that do little but run the football right at you. As we all know by now, these two teams rank inside the top three in run play percentage, but Army has arguably been the one to defend the run better.
The Black Knights rank 45th in opponent rush EPA, while the Midshipmen rank 61st. This game is going to be a lot closer than the spread would lead you to believe, so I'm going to take a shot on Army to pull off the upset.
Boise State vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
Pick: Washington -334
Washington is an underrated team that had some bad breaks go against it this season. Overall, the Huskies rank 18th in net adjusted EPA per play and fifth in net success rate. The Broncos rank 37th and 50th in those two metrics.
You could make the argument that Boise State finds a way to cover the 8.5-point spread, but I'd be surprised if the Huskies don't win this game.
Claim 20 100% profit boosts when you register with Caesars Sportsbook using code ‘SICZR20X’. This Caesars Sportsbook promo allows you to double your winnings on 20 bets after depositing $10 and placing a $1 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!