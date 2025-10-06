Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025
Washington high school football remains hot despite temperatures cooling down in the Evergree State. Graham-Kapowsin, Lake Stevens and Chiawana sit in the top 3 rankings for the third week-in-a-row.
The Moses Lake Chiefs has stayed perfect this season with yet another shutout victory against the visiting Eisenhower Cadets, 70-0. The Chiefs' quarterback Brady Jay was at the center of the offensive fuel, throwing for 373 yards and eight touchdowns.
This week, two teams with a 5-0 record will go toe-to-toe -- No. 9 Mount Tahoma T-Birds and unranked Bellarmine Lions.
Here are this week's High School on SI Washington top 25 rankings:
1. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Yelm 39-0
Next up: at No. 25 Bethel, Oct. 10
2. Lake Stevens Vikings (5-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Glacier Peak 49-14
Next up: at Jackson, Oct. 10
3. Chiawana Riverhawks (5-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Southridge 36-14
Next up: vs. Pasco, Oct. 10
4. Royal Knights (5-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Cashmere 21-15
Next up: at Prosser, Oct. 9
5. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (5-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Lewis and Clark 47-6
Next up: at Shadle Park, Oct. 9
6. Kennewick Lions (5-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Richland 21-7
Next up: at Walla Walla, Oct. 10
7. O'Dea Fighting Irish (4-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Bishop Blanchet 45-0
Next up: vs. Garfield, Oct. 10
8. Moses Lake Chiefs (5-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Eisenhower 70-0
Next up: at Post Falls, Oct. 10
9. Mount Tahoma T-Birds (5-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Lincoln 28-7
Next up: vs. Bellarmine, Oct. 10
10. Anacortes Seahawks (4-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: lost 24-21 to Squalicum
Next up: vs. Archbishop Murphy, Oct. 10
11. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (3-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Ballard 60-6
Next up: vs. Roosevelt, Oct. 10
12. Tumwater Thunderbirds (4-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Union 48-0
Next up: at Black Hills, Oct. 10
13. Puyallup Vikings (5-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Sumner 58-22
Next up: at South Kitsap, Oct. 9
14. Bellevue Wolverines (3-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: lost 36-35 to Bothell
Next up: at No. 20 Skyline, Oct. 10
15. Lynden Lions (4-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Sehome 38-33
Next up: vs. Squalicum, Oct. 10
16. Mount Spokane Wildcats (4-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. University 21-9
Next up: at Lewis and Clark, Oct. 10
17. Kamiakin Braves (4-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Hanford 41-0
Next up: vs. Southridge, Oct. 10
18. Curtis Vikings (4-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. South Kitsap 41-15
Next up: vs. Emerald Ridge, Oct. 9
19. Richland Bombers (4-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: lost 21-7 to Kennewick
Next up: at Sageview, Oct. 9
20. Skyline Spartans (4-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Eastlake 25-14
Next up: vs. No. 14 Bellevue, Oct. 10
21. West Seattle Wildcats (4-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Franklin 41-6
Next up: at Lakeside, Oct. 9
22. Mead Panthers (4-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Ferris 38-9
Next up: at Ridgeline, Oct. 10
23. Stadium Tigers (4-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: lost 29-27 to Kentwood
Next up: at Kentridge, Oct. 10
24. Sumner Spartans (2-3)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: lost 58-22 to Puyallup
Next up: at Rodgers, Oct. 10
25. Bethel Bison (4-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Spanaway Lake 36-0
Next up: vs. No. 1 Graham-Kapowsin, Oct. 10
