Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025

Moses Lake secures second straight shutout victory, improves to 5-0 with win over visiting Eisenhower

Moses Lake quarterback Brady Jay threw for 373 yards and eight touchdowns in its 70-0 win over visiting Eisenhower on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.
Washington high school football remains hot despite temperatures cooling down in the Evergree State. Graham-Kapowsin, Lake Stevens and Chiawana sit in the top 3 rankings for the third week-in-a-row.

The Moses Lake Chiefs has stayed perfect this season with yet another shutout victory against the visiting Eisenhower Cadets, 70-0. The Chiefs' quarterback Brady Jay was at the center of the offensive fuel, throwing for 373 yards and eight touchdowns.

This week, two teams with a 5-0 record will go toe-to-toe -- No. 9 Mount Tahoma T-Birds and unranked Bellarmine Lions.

Here are this week's High School on SI Washington top 25 rankings:

1. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (5-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Yelm 39-0

Next up: at No. 25 Bethel, Oct. 10

2. Lake Stevens Vikings (5-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Glacier Peak 49-14

Next up: at Jackson, Oct. 10

3. Chiawana Riverhawks (5-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Southridge 36-14

Next up: vs. Pasco, Oct. 10

4. Royal Knights (5-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Cashmere 21-15

Next up: at Prosser, Oct. 9

5. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (5-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Lewis and Clark 47-6

Next up: at Shadle Park, Oct. 9

6. Kennewick Lions (5-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Richland 21-7

Next up: at Walla Walla, Oct. 10

7. O'Dea Fighting Irish (4-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Bishop Blanchet 45-0

Next up: vs. Garfield, Oct. 10

8. Moses Lake Chiefs (5-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Eisenhower 70-0

Next up: at Post Falls, Oct. 10

9. Mount Tahoma T-Birds (5-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Lincoln 28-7

Next up: vs. Bellarmine, Oct. 10

10. Anacortes Seahawks (4-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: lost 24-21 to Squalicum

Next up: vs. Archbishop Murphy, Oct. 10

11. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (3-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Ballard 60-6

Next up: vs. Roosevelt, Oct. 10

12. Tumwater Thunderbirds (4-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Union 48-0

Next up: at Black Hills, Oct. 10

13. Puyallup Vikings (5-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Sumner 58-22

Next up: at South Kitsap, Oct. 9

14. Bellevue Wolverines (3-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: lost 36-35 to Bothell

Next up: at No. 20 Skyline, Oct. 10

15. Lynden Lions (4-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Sehome 38-33

Next up: vs. Squalicum, Oct. 10

16. Mount Spokane Wildcats (4-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. University 21-9

Next up: at Lewis and Clark, Oct. 10

17. Kamiakin Braves (4-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Hanford 41-0

Next up: vs. Southridge, Oct. 10

18. Curtis Vikings (4-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. South Kitsap 41-15

Next up: vs. Emerald Ridge, Oct. 9

19. Richland Bombers (4-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: lost 21-7 to Kennewick

Next up: at Sageview, Oct. 9

20. Skyline Spartans (4-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Eastlake 25-14

Next up: vs. No. 14 Bellevue, Oct. 10

21. West Seattle Wildcats (4-0)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Franklin 41-6

Next up: at Lakeside, Oct. 9

22. Mead Panthers (4-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Ferris 38-9

Next up: at Ridgeline, Oct. 10

23. Stadium Tigers (4-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: lost 29-27 to Kentwood

Next up: at Kentridge, Oct. 10

24. Sumner Spartans (2-3)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: lost 58-22 to Puyallup

Next up: at Rodgers, Oct. 10

25. Bethel Bison (4-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Spanaway Lake 36-0

Next up: vs. No. 1 Graham-Kapowsin, Oct. 10

Dropped out

No. 19 Eastlake Wolves

