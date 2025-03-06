High School

Washington high school (WIAA) 4A/3A girls basketball tournament: Quarterfinal recaps, highlights, top performers

Eight round-of-eight games on the west court going on all day at the Tacoma Dome. High School On SI Washington will keep you updated

Aaron Lommers

Just like in Class 3A, Lake Washington is a state contender in Class 4A, led by guard Ashley Uusitalo.

TACOMA, Wash. - The bright lights of the Tacoma Dome are on - and let's get ready for Day 2 of the WIAA Class 4A and 3A girls basketball championships.

High School On SI Washington will provide game recaps, video highlight and top performers throughout Thursday in quarterfinal round games.

---

CLASS 3A (Bracket)

Thursday schedule (winners to semifinals)

---

Garfield, Stanwood: Check back for updates.

Kennewick, Central Valley: Check back for updates.

Seattle Prep, Lakeside of Seattle: Check back for updates.: Check back for updates.

Bellevue, North Thurston: Check back for updates.

---

Thursday schedule

Game 1: No. 19 Garfield (16-9) vs 4-seed Stanwood (21-4), 9 a.m.

Game 2: 7-seed Kennewick (18-7) vs. 1-seed Central Valley (24-0), 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: 5-seed Seattle Prep (21-8) vs. 6-seed Lakeside of Seattle (23-4), 12:15 p.m.

Game 4: No. 17 Bellevue (23-6) vs. 2-seed North Thurston (27-1), 2 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 3 p.m.

TOP PERFORMERS

---

CLASS 4A (Bracket)

Thursday schedule (winners to semifinals)

Auburn, Woodinville: Check back for updates.

Camas, Sumner: Check back for updates.

Glacier Peak, Chiawana: Check back for updates.

Davis of Yakima, Lake Washington: Check back for updates.

---

Thursday schedule (winners to semifinals)

Game 1: 6-seed Auburn (20-7) vs. 4-seed Woodinville (24-4), 3:45 p.m.

Game 2: 7-seed Camas (20-7) vs. 8-seed Sumner (23-4), 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 13-seed Glacier Peak (20-7) vs. 3-seed Chiawana (23-1), 7:15 p.m.

Game 4: 1-seed Davis of Yakima (21-3), vs. 2-seed Lake Washington (24-4), 9 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 7 p.m.

TOP PERFORMERS

---

AARON LOMMERS

