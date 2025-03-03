High School

Washington high school (WIAA) girls basketball playoff schedules - who wins it all in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane?

All of the 2024 champions are still alive to defend their state titles this week

Todd Milles

Keirra Thompson and defending Class 4A champion Camas will be in the Tacoma Dome this week for a chance to repeat.
The regional round of the WIAA girls basketball playoffs finished up last weekend, and now each of the six classifications - Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, Class 1A, Class 2B and Class 1B - is down the final 12 teams vying for a state championship

Here are the 4A and 3A schedules in Tacoma; 2A and 1A schedules in Yakima; and 2B and 1B schedules in Spokane - with SBLive WA's picks on who will come home with a championship.

CLASS 4A (Bracket)

Wednesday schedule (loser out)

Game 1: 11-seed Redmond (23-4) vs 6-seed Auburn (19-7), 3:45 p.m. Winner plays 4-seed Woodinville (24-4) on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

Game 2: No. 15-seed Lake Stevens (17-7) vs. 7-seed Camas (19-7), 5:30 p.m. Winner plays 8-seed Sumner (23-4) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 13-seed Glacier Peak (19-7) vs. 5-seed Union (20-4), 7:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Chiawana (23-1) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Game 4: 9-seed Mead (17-7) vs. 1-seed Davis of Yakima (20-3), 9 p.m. Winner plays 72-seed Lake Washington (24-4) on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 7 p.m.

SBLive WA final four

Woodinville, Sumner, Union, Davis of Yakima

SBLive WA championship pick

Davis of Yakima, 67, Woodinville 64

CLASS 3A (Bracket)

Wednesday schedule (loser out)

Game 1: No. 19 Garfield (15-9) vs 3-seed White River (22-4), 9 a.m. Winner plays 4-seed Stanwood (21-4) on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Game 2: No. 15 Roosevelt (19-9) vs. 7-seed Kennewick (17-7), 10:30 a.m. Winner plays 1-seed Central Valley (24-0) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: 12-seed Eastside Catholic (16-11) vs. 5-seed Seattle Prep (20-8), 12:15 p.m. Winner plays 6-seed Lakeside of Seattle (23-4) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

Game 4: No. 17 Bellevue (22-6) vs. 8-seed Meadowdale (17-7), 2 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed North Thurston (27-1) on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 3 p.m.

SBLive WA final four

Garfield, Central Valley, Lakeside of Seattle, North Thurston

SBLive WA championship pick

Central Valley 72, Lakeside of Seattle 64

CLASS 2A (Bracket)

Wednesday schedule (loser out)

Game 1: 11-seed Eatonville (20-3) vs 6-seed Prosser (21-5), 3:45 p.m. Winner plays 5-seed Archbishop Murphy (23-2) on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

Game 2: 10-seed Port Angeles (18-6) vs. 7-seed Columbia River (20-4), 5:30 p.m. Winner plays 1-seed Lynden (25-0) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: North Mason (16-8) vs. 4-seed W.F. West (23-2) , 7:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Deer Park (24-0) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Game 4: 9-seed Woodland (18-4) vs. 8-seed Bainbridge (19-6), 9 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed Ellensburg (25-0) on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 7 p.m.

SBLive WA final four

Archbishop Murphy, Lynden, Deer Park, Ellensburg

SBLive WA championship pick

Lynden 64, Deer Park 61

CLASS 1A (Bracket)

Wednesday schedule (loser out)

Game 1: 11-seed Wapato (15-10) vs 3-seed Zillah (20-4), 9 a.m. Winner plays 4-seed King's (18-7) on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Game 2: 10-seed Montesano (18-7) vs. 7-seed Cashmere (17-8), 10:30 a.m. Winner plays 1-seed Lynden Christian (21-3) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: No. 13-seed Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (14-8) vs. 5-seed Annie Wright (19-6), 12:15 p.m. 6-seed Seton Catholic (19-6) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

Game 4: 9-seed Nooksack Valley (17-8) vs. 8-seed Naches Valley (20-6), 2 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed Bellevue Christian (22-2) on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 3 p.m.

SBLive WA final four

Zillah, Lynden Christian, Annie Wright, Bellevue Christian

SBLive WA championship pick

Lynden Christian 58, Bellevue Christian 51

CLASS 2B (Bracket)

Wednesday schedule (loser out)

Game 1: 11-seed Columbia of Burbank (18-7) vs 6-seed Mount Vernon Christian (19-4), 3:45 p.m. Winner plays 4-seed Reardan (20-2) on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

Game 2: 10-seed Liberty of Spangle (20-7) vs. 7-seed Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-6), 5:30 p.m. Winner plays 8-seed Northwest Christian of Colbert (20-4) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: 12-seed Colfax (14-13) vs. 5-seed Napavine (19-7), 7:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Brewster (21-4) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Game 4: 9-seed Mabton (23-4) vs. 1-seed Rainier (20-4), 9 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed Adna (22-2) on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 7 p.m.

SBLive WA final four

Reardan, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Brewster, Adna

SBLive WA championship pick

Adna, 77, Reardan 74

CLASS 1B (Bracket)

Wednesday schedule (loser out)

Game 1: 11-seed Sunnyside Christian (20-5) vs 6-seed Inchelium (20-3), 9 a.m. Winner plays 5-seed Wellpinit (22-2) on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Game 2: 10-seed Oaksdale (19-5) vs. 7-seed Pe Ell (21-1), 10:30 a.m. Winner plays 1-seed Neah Bay (21-1) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: No. 13 Wilbur-Creston-Keller (14-6) vs. 4-seed Yakama Tribal (19-4), 12:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Garfield-Palouse (22-2) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

Game 4: 9-seed Lummi Nation (23-4) vs. 8-seed Pateros (19-6), 2 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed Waterville-Mansfield (21-3) on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 3 p.m.

SBLive WA final four

Wellpinit, Neah Bay, Garfield-Palouse, Waterville-Mansfield

SBLive WA championship pick

Neay Bay 49, Garfield-Palouse 44

