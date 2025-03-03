Washington high school (WIAA) girls basketball playoff schedules - who wins it all in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane?
The regional round of the WIAA girls basketball playoffs finished up last weekend, and now each of the six classifications - Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, Class 1A, Class 2B and Class 1B - is down the final 12 teams vying for a state championship
Here are the 4A and 3A schedules in Tacoma; 2A and 1A schedules in Yakima; and 2B and 1B schedules in Spokane - with SBLive WA's picks on who will come home with a championship.
---
CLASS 4A (Bracket)
Wednesday schedule (loser out)
Game 1: 11-seed Redmond (23-4) vs 6-seed Auburn (19-7), 3:45 p.m. Winner plays 4-seed Woodinville (24-4) on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Game 2: No. 15-seed Lake Stevens (17-7) vs. 7-seed Camas (19-7), 5:30 p.m. Winner plays 8-seed Sumner (23-4) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 13-seed Glacier Peak (19-7) vs. 5-seed Union (20-4), 7:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Chiawana (23-1) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Game 4: 9-seed Mead (17-7) vs. 1-seed Davis of Yakima (20-3), 9 p.m. Winner plays 72-seed Lake Washington (24-4) on Thursday at 9 p.m.
Weekend schedule
Semifinals Friday are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 7 p.m.
SBLive WA final four
Woodinville, Sumner, Union, Davis of Yakima
SBLive WA championship pick
Davis of Yakima, 67, Woodinville 64
---
CLASS 3A (Bracket)
Wednesday schedule (loser out)
Game 1: No. 19 Garfield (15-9) vs 3-seed White River (22-4), 9 a.m. Winner plays 4-seed Stanwood (21-4) on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Game 2: No. 15 Roosevelt (19-9) vs. 7-seed Kennewick (17-7), 10:30 a.m. Winner plays 1-seed Central Valley (24-0) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: 12-seed Eastside Catholic (16-11) vs. 5-seed Seattle Prep (20-8), 12:15 p.m. Winner plays 6-seed Lakeside of Seattle (23-4) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.
Game 4: No. 17 Bellevue (22-6) vs. 8-seed Meadowdale (17-7), 2 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed North Thurston (27-1) on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Weekend schedule
Semifinals Friday are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 3 p.m.
SBLive WA final four
Garfield, Central Valley, Lakeside of Seattle, North Thurston
SBLive WA championship pick
Central Valley 72, Lakeside of Seattle 64
---
CLASS 2A (Bracket)
Wednesday schedule (loser out)
Game 1: 11-seed Eatonville (20-3) vs 6-seed Prosser (21-5), 3:45 p.m. Winner plays 5-seed Archbishop Murphy (23-2) on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Game 2: 10-seed Port Angeles (18-6) vs. 7-seed Columbia River (20-4), 5:30 p.m. Winner plays 1-seed Lynden (25-0) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: North Mason (16-8) vs. 4-seed W.F. West (23-2) , 7:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Deer Park (24-0) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Game 4: 9-seed Woodland (18-4) vs. 8-seed Bainbridge (19-6), 9 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed Ellensburg (25-0) on Thursday at 9 p.m.
Weekend schedule
Semifinals Friday are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 7 p.m.
SBLive WA final four
Archbishop Murphy, Lynden, Deer Park, Ellensburg
SBLive WA championship pick
Lynden 64, Deer Park 61
---
CLASS 1A (Bracket)
Wednesday schedule (loser out)
Game 1: 11-seed Wapato (15-10) vs 3-seed Zillah (20-4), 9 a.m. Winner plays 4-seed King's (18-7) on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Game 2: 10-seed Montesano (18-7) vs. 7-seed Cashmere (17-8), 10:30 a.m. Winner plays 1-seed Lynden Christian (21-3) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: No. 13-seed Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (14-8) vs. 5-seed Annie Wright (19-6), 12:15 p.m. 6-seed Seton Catholic (19-6) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.
Game 4: 9-seed Nooksack Valley (17-8) vs. 8-seed Naches Valley (20-6), 2 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed Bellevue Christian (22-2) on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Weekend schedule
Semifinals Friday are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 3 p.m.
SBLive WA final four
Zillah, Lynden Christian, Annie Wright, Bellevue Christian
SBLive WA championship pick
Lynden Christian 58, Bellevue Christian 51
---
CLASS 2B (Bracket)
Wednesday schedule (loser out)
Game 1: 11-seed Columbia of Burbank (18-7) vs 6-seed Mount Vernon Christian (19-4), 3:45 p.m. Winner plays 4-seed Reardan (20-2) on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Game 2: 10-seed Liberty of Spangle (20-7) vs. 7-seed Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-6), 5:30 p.m. Winner plays 8-seed Northwest Christian of Colbert (20-4) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: 12-seed Colfax (14-13) vs. 5-seed Napavine (19-7), 7:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Brewster (21-4) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Game 4: 9-seed Mabton (23-4) vs. 1-seed Rainier (20-4), 9 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed Adna (22-2) on Thursday at 9 p.m.
Weekend schedule
Semifinals Friday are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 7 p.m.
SBLive WA final four
Reardan, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Brewster, Adna
SBLive WA championship pick
Adna, 77, Reardan 74
---
CLASS 1B (Bracket)
Wednesday schedule (loser out)
Game 1: 11-seed Sunnyside Christian (20-5) vs 6-seed Inchelium (20-3), 9 a.m. Winner plays 5-seed Wellpinit (22-2) on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Game 2: 10-seed Oaksdale (19-5) vs. 7-seed Pe Ell (21-1), 10:30 a.m. Winner plays 1-seed Neah Bay (21-1) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: No. 13 Wilbur-Creston-Keller (14-6) vs. 4-seed Yakama Tribal (19-4), 12:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Garfield-Palouse (22-2) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.
Game 4: 9-seed Lummi Nation (23-4) vs. 8-seed Pateros (19-6), 2 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed Waterville-Mansfield (21-3) on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Weekend schedule
Semifinals Friday are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 3 p.m.
SBLive WA final four
Wellpinit, Neah Bay, Garfield-Palouse, Waterville-Mansfield
SBLive WA championship pick
Neay Bay 49, Garfield-Palouse 44
---