Washington (WIAA) high school football playoff picture, seeding, dangerous teams (10/31/2024)
The Washington high school football playoffs are almost upon us, and many teams in every classification are still in position to increase their potential seeding.
The top 32 teams in Class 4A, 3A and 2A will be part of state play-in playoff games starting next week, and Class 1A will have a round of 24.
And starting Nov. 7, the WIAA playoffs will be underway.
Here is the playoff picture entering the final week of regular season games. These are not final playoff seedings.
Washington High School Football Playoff Picture (10/31/2024)
CLASS 4A
SBLive projected top four seeds: Camas, Sumner, Gonzaga Prep, Chiawana
Is there a playoff bracket favorite?: Truly flip a coin between Camas and Sumner, who have rosters and schedule resumes to match.
RPI seed out of whack: Kennedy Catholic at No. 10. Strength of schedule isn't great, but Lancers top 15 to 20 players are as good as any roster in state (and they were in state quarterfinals in 2023).
Who is a off-radar team nobody wants to see?: Bothell. Running ball more with explosive Wyatt Mickelberry, and 4A KingCo winner could be handful in November.
CLASS 3A
SBLive projected top four seeds: Bellevue, O'Dea, Eastside Catholic, Lakes
Is there a playoff bracket favorite?: Has to be the Wolverines, who rolled through KingCo foes and defeated two-time defending Class 4A champion Lake Stevens on the road.
RPI seed out of whack: Roosevelt at No. 17. No legitimate state contender with that much college-ready talent should be rated this low.
Who is a off-radar team nobody wants to see?: Central Valley. Bears are tough and physical, run the ball with Beau Butner - and nearly knocked off top 4A seed Gonzaga Prep.
CLASS 2A
SBLive projected top four seeds: Tumwater, Anacortes, West Valley of Spokane, Lynden
Is there a playoff bracket favorite?: Take the teams that met for the WIAA title a year ago - Tumwater (beaten three 4A squads) and Anacortes, which still boasts massive firepower.
RPI seed out of whack: Prosser at No. 20. Mustangs knocked off Othello, and are playing great right now behind dual-threat signal caller Jacob Rainer.
Who is a off-radar team nobody wants to see?: Sehome. Plays in toughest league in state, and has skill-position talent everywhere to put scare in defensive coordinators.
CLASS 1A
SBLive projected top four seeds: Royal, Seton Catholic or La Center (winner this week is No. 2, loser is No. 3), Cashmere
Is there a playoff bracket favorite?: Well, duh! Knights cleared out anybody standing in their way to four-peat last year - and now they can make history with another championship.
RPI seed out of whack: Life Christian Academy at No. 9. 1A Nisqually hasn't provided much help in ratings, but still would not surprise anybody to see this squad in the final four.
Who is a off-radar team nobody wants to see?: There are three run-oriented offenses built for playoffs in the No. 16-22 range - Tenino, Mount Baker and Rochester.
CLASS 2B
SBLive projected top four seeds: Okanogan, Onalaska, Napavine, Asotin (if beats Northwest Christian) or Freeman (if Asotin loses to Northwest Christian).
Is there a playoff bracket favorite?: Okanogan, the defending state champion with bulk of team returning. Might be the most sure-fire favorite of any of the six classifications.
RPI seed out of whack: Napavine at No. 10. Yes, Tigers have losses to 1A Life Christian and Montesano, and have had injuries. But they are getting healthier at right time.
Who is a off-radar team nobody wants to see?: Liberty Bell. Won back-to-back 1B titles, and the Paz brothers/cousin are scary in open field as big-chunk playmakers.
CLASS 1B
SBLive projected top four seeds: Liberty Christian, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, Neah Bay, Naselle
Is there a playoff bracket favorite?: Liberty Christian has handed Neah Bay, ACH and DeSales all first losses, and have depth and balance to emerge with big trophy in December.
RPI seed out of whack: ACH at No. 11. Warriors' losses are to top two teams, but they are easily a top-five squad, at worst.
Who is a off-radar team nobody wants to see?: Quicene. After a couple of down seasons with injuries, they are back being big and physical, dropping close game to Neah Bay.
