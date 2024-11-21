Washington (WIAA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/22/2024)
For the third weekend of the postseason of 2024 Washington high school football, this marks the second round of the WIAA playoffs.
Here are some of the intriguing quarterfinal games:
* Class 4A: Two-time defending state champion Lake Stevens heads eastbound for the first time in 37 years for a Saturday showdown with Mid-Columbia Conference winner Chiawana in Pasco.
* Class 3A: In a rematch of the 2021 state championship game, Kennewick plays at No. 1 seed Bellevue on Saturday.
* Class 2A: And one of the rare Friday night games, Evergreen Conference runner-up W.F. West takes on 2A SPSL champion Franklin Pierce in Parkland.
