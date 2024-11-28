Washington (WIAA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/30/2024)
For the fourth weekend of the postseason of 2024 Washington high school football, this marks the third round of the WIAA playoffs.
Here are some of the intriguing semifinal games:
* Class 4A: Mid-Columbia Conference winner Chiawana travels westbound to play 4A SPSL champion Sumner in the WIAA semifinals. The Riverhawks were the 2013 state champions.
* Class 3A: Three 3A Metro League squads occupy spots in the final four, including an all-league semifinal showdown between familiar powers - Eastside Catholic and O'Dea.
* Class 2A: A pair of Wing-T machines face off in the state semifinals as Archbishop Murphy goes to Sid Otton Field to wrestle with Tumwater.
You can follow all of the WIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Washington High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Washington high school football action this weekend.
WASHINGTON (WIAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
