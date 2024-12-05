Washington (WIAA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (12/6/2024)
For championship weekend of the postseason of 2024 Washington high school football, this marks "Gridiron Classic" of the WIAA playoffs.
Here is the list of championship games at Husky Stadium:
* Class 4A: No. 2 Sumner vs. No. 1 Camas, 7 p.m. Saturday
* Class 3A: No. 2 O'Dea vs. No. 1 Bellevue, 7 p.m. Friday
* Class 2A: No. 2 Anacortes vs. No. 1 Tumwater, 3 p.m. Saturday
* Class 1A: No. 2 Seton Catholic vs. No. 1 Royal, 3 p.m. Friday
* Class 2B: No. 2 Napavine vs. No. 1 Okanogan, 11 a.m. Saturday
* Class 1B: No. 2 Wilbur-Creston-Keller vs. No. 1 Liberty Christian, 11 a.m. Friday
WASHINGTON (WIAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
FRIDAY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | SATURDAY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
