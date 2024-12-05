Washington (WIAA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (12/6/2024)

High School

Ninth grader Adrian Carter (class of 2028) is part of Anacortes' next wave of playmakers.
For championship weekend of the postseason of 2024 Washington high school football, this marks "Gridiron Classic" of the WIAA playoffs.

Here is the list of championship games at Husky Stadium:

Class 4A: No. 2 Sumner vs. No. 1 Camas, 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A: No. 2 O'Dea vs. No. 1 Bellevue, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A: No. 2 Anacortes vs. No. 1 Tumwater, 3 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A: No. 2 Seton Catholic vs. No. 1 Royal, 3 p.m. Friday

Class 2B: No. 2 Napavine vs. No. 1 Okanogan, 11 a.m. Saturday

Class 1B: No. 2 Wilbur-Creston-Keller vs. No. 1 Liberty Christian, 11 a.m. Friday

You can follow all of the WIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Washington High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Washington high school football action this weekend.

WASHINGTON (WIAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:

FRIDAY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | SATURDAY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Washington high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

