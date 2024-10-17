Washington (WIAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/17/2024)
The 2024 Washington high school football season has three weeks remaining in the regular season, including a few crucial showdowns that have major league-championship ramifications:
* 4A CBBN: Eastmont at Moses Lake.
* 4A/3A KingCo: 3A No. 1 Bellevue at 4A No. 8 Eastlake.
* 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference: 3A No. 2 Kennewick at 4A No. 10 Chiawana.
* 2A Northwest Conference: No. 2 Archbishop Murphy at No. 4 Lynden.
You can follow all of the WIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Washington High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Washington high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.
WASHINGTON (WIAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | TOP 25 SCORES
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Washington high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
