Washington (WIAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/31/2024)
For the final weekend of the regular season of 2024 Washington high school football, remaining league-championship races will be determined.
Some of the big ones are:
* 4A SPSL: Graham-Kapowsin at Sumner
* 4A Wesco: Lake Stevens at Arlington
* 3A Wesco: Oak Harbor at Monroe
* 1A Trico: Seton Catholic at La Center
* 1A Northwest: Nooksack Valley at Lynden Christian
You can follow all of the WIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Washington High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Washington high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.
---
WASHINGTON (WIAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | TOP 25 SCORES
---
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Washington high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
---
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---