High School

Washington (WIAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/31/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Washington high school football scores from Week 9 of the 2024 season

Todd Milles

Boyce Robertson is a key cog in the Lynden Christian passing game in 2024.
Boyce Robertson is a key cog in the Lynden Christian passing game in 2024. / Photo by Dennis Cairns

For the final weekend of the regular season of 2024 Washington high school football, remaining league-championship races will be determined.

Some of the big ones are:

* 4A SPSLGraham-Kapowsin at Sumner

* 4A WescoLake Stevens at Arlington

* 4A GSHLCamas at Skyview

* 3A Wesco: Oak Harbor at Monroe

* 1A Trico: Seton Catholic at La Center

* 1A Northwest: Nooksack Valley at Lynden Christian

You can follow all of the WIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Washington High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Washington high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.

---

WASHINGTON (WIAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | TOP 25 SCORES

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2B SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1B SCOREBOARD

---

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Washington high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

---

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Home/Washington