Washington (WIAA) high school football scores, live updates (11/7/2024)
For the first weekend of the postseason of 2024 Washington high school football, whoever wins Friday and Saturday will advance to the WIAA playoffs.
And many non-playoff teams will finish out their schedule with a Week 10 game as well (many of them on Thursday night).
Some of the attractive state play-in matchups are:
* Class 4A: Kamiakin at Moses Lake
* Class 3A: Mount Spokane at Mount Tahoma
* Class 3A: Seattle Prep at Oak Harbor
* Class 2A: East Valley of Yakima at North Kitsap
* Class 1A: Mount Baker at Zillah
You can follow all of the WIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Washington High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Washington high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.
---
WASHINGTON (WIAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | TOP 25 SCORES
---
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Washington high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
---
---