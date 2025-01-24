Washington (WIAA) high school girls basketball scores, live updates (1/24/2025)
The Washington high school girls basketball season is at the end of its 10th week, and High School On SI has scores for every team and classification.
Here are some of the key games to keep track of Friday night:
* CLASS 4A/3A: UW signee Brynn McGaughy and No. 1 3A Central Valley host returning Class 4A runner-up Gonzaga Prep in Greater Spokane League action.
* CLASS 4A: Second-ranked Chiawana would essentially clinch the 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference championship if it can prevail over Kamiakin in Pasco.
* CLASS 3A: Can Lakeside of Seattle get the season sweep over visiting defending state champion Garfield? Second-ranked Lions in control of 3A Metro League.
* CLASS 2A: Is this the week No. 4 Prosser gets that win over No. 2 Ellensburg? If Mustangs do it, they will need to win CWAC clash on the road..
Keep track of Washington high school girls basketball scores below.
Washington high school girls basketball scores
WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATEWIDE SCORES
2024-25 WASHINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
---
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-25 high school girls basketball season forLive Updates, the most up to date schedules & scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school girls basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
---