Washington (WIAA) high school girls basketball scores, live updates (2/28/2025)

High School On SI Washington has high school girls basketball results from every regional site in the state 

Jazzy Wilkerson and Woodinville girls are the No. 4 seeds in the Class 4A tournament, and will play Union at regionals.
The Washington high school girls basketball season is in the regional round of the WIAA playoffs, and High School On SI has scores for every team and classification. 

Here are some of the key games to keep track of Friday:

CLASS 4A: Brooklynn Haywood, the state's premier scorer from Union, comes to Bellevue to take on perennial power Woodinville. There could be 50 3-pointers shot in this game.

CLASS 4ACan Auburn continue its recent great run after winning the District 3/4 champion by going to the Tri-Cities and taking down District 6 winner Chiawana?

CLASS 3ADistrict 1 winner Stanwood has an opportunity to do something rare at regionals - defeat the Sea-King champion. That would be visiting Seattle Prep.

CLASS 2A: Run ... run ... run ... and that is what will be happening when Prosser travels to Spokane to meet undefeated Deer Park in a showcase of fantastic guards.

