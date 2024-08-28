Week before Washington high school football games start, Bellevue Christian suspends season
David Castillo was optimistic that this was a turn-the-corner season for Bellevue Christian football.
Castillo had plenty of returners, including six impact seniors, to build off a 3-7 season last fall into a projected Class 1A playoff contender.
In fact, 1A Nisqually League coaches considered the Vikings a sneaky league-championship contender with Life Christian Academy and Cascade Christian heading into 2024.
Instead, because of dwindling roster numbers, the school decided to suspend the season Tuesday - nine days before games were being played.
Here was the official statement from the team's Twitter account posted Wednesday morning: "Our administration announced that Bellevue Christian will not be playing football this season. Numbers are too low to safely compete at the varsity level. Players will have the opportunity to play at high schools in their respective school districts. Heartbroken and gutted."
Castillo, a fourth-year coach, echoed those feelings when reached by phone later Wednesday: "My heart is broken for the kids who are Bellevue Christian kids."
Heading into the start of offseason football activiities, Castillo estimated he would have up to 35 players out for football.
Numbers during the summer were lower than that, but Castillo sad he was not worried because it had usually rebounded once preseason camp opened.
But over the past week, the numbers continued to fall. At the final practice Monday, 17 players attended.
"We lost kids we were counting on," Castillo said.
Later that day, Castillo said he met with the school administration about the immediate future of the program. A day later, school officials decided to suspend all activities for the rest of 2024.
"We've got some kids who are really good," Castillo said. "But because of (falling numbers), we did not want to put them in position where we'd play two games, then forfeit a game - and have a season where we only played five games."
Because Bellevue Christian canceled its 2024 season, players have a chance to transfer to the public school in their home district. Castillo said he has players he's expecting will join programs at Bellevue, Hazen, Juanita and Lake Washington High Schools.
"It's surreal. I am still trying to process it," Castillo said. "I am hoping and praying the program can come back from this."
Also in the 1A Nisqually, Vashon has forfeited its varsity season this fall and will play a junior-varsity schedule only.