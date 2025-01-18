Which KingCo boys basketball favorite is best built for March? Right now, it's Bellevue, 3 takeaways
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Even after losing one of the best prospects in the state, fourth-year Bellevue High School boys basketball coach Kelly Edwards said his squad came into this season a better group.
How?
The Wolvernes are a well-oiled, clamp-you-down defensive machine.
And their latest victim was reigning Class 4A champion Mount Si, which took an unexpected 55-44 loss on its own home floor Friday night in a matchup between upper-division KingCo co-favorites.
Nick Norrah scored a game-high 20 points as Bellevue scored the first three field goals of the fourth quarter to build a double-digit advantage (46-35). The Wolverines never trailed, and handed Mount Si its first home defeat ln the post-COVID era - 2020-21.
"I am really proud of my guys and their intentionality at being tough on the defensive end," Edwards said. "We are playing defense as a unit, and a lot of our offense is coming from our defensive stops."
Here are three takeaways from the Bellevue-Mount Si boys basketball game:
---
THOSE BELLEVUE FOOTBALL STANDOUTS CAN HOOP, TOO
Who better to leads the Wolverines to a Class 3A championship in basketball than some of the guys who have a WIAA football title to their name?
Yes, Bellevue lost talented 2027 point guard Tripp Haywood to Garfield during the offseason. But with seven seniors returning, including defensive-minded Bryce Smith (younger brother of Gonzaga guard Braeden Smith) running the point, the Wolverines are more proficiently playing the style Edwards prefers.
It showed up in spades Friday as Bellevue corralled the Mount Si duo of Brady Hennig (nine points, 4-of-15 shooting and Lattimore Ford (five points, 1-of-7 shooting) with constant assignment switches and well-timed double teams.
"I feel we are all dogs on the defensive end, and we just want to cause havoc as much as we can," Smith said.
As a team, Mount Si shot 29.2 percent from the floor (14-for-48) and was forced into 19 turnovers - 12 coming in the second half.
"My answer (about losing Haywood) has been the same since April - we are a less-talented individual team, but a much better team overall - and play better team basketball on both end of the floor," Edwards said.
---
NICK NORRAH BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER ON FLOOR
Ah, another one of those Wolverines' football player - Norrah, a 6-foot-2 junior, carried the team's offense Friday.
Norrah tallied four field goals in the final 4:30 of the first quarter, including one in the final seconds by getting easy buckets slashing past Mount Si defenders.
He had a three-point play in the second quarter - and buried a 3-pointer right after halftime as part of his 20-point effort on 8-of-20 shooting.
"He is a talented, physical specimen," said Edwards of the starting wide receiver/free safety on the football team. "We've got to continue to work on his IQ and his decision-making. Him and I have built a really strong relationship. He’s a great Kid. He plays for his team."
---
MOUNT SI SPUTTERING IN NEW YEAR
Last season, the Wildcats were an offensive juggernaut - a thing of beuty with the basketball in their hands with seniors Trevor Hennig and Blake Forrest leading the way.
But now with Brady Hennig and Ford as the team's clear go-to offensive weapons (with guard Jake Bonnofsky a nice piece, leading the team Friday with 13 points), team's are clearly attempting to send pressure their way.
Hennig, one of the summer's quick risers, seems to be able to get his shot off at will. He just had an off-night Friday.
The bigger concern is how Ford answers the tight defense he is facing. He was whistled for three offensive charges and never found any offensive rhythm.
"Their physicality affected us," Griffith said. "I didn't feel like we had great shots, great possessions."
After being limited to fewer than 50 points for the first time in nearly two seasons, was the showing Friday a concern?
"It's definitely worrisome," Griffith said. "We have not played well since California (in late December).
"We are getting exposed a little bit. Certain individuals are getting exposed with how certain defenses are playing them. We need to find a way to adjust."
---