Who made the cut for Team Washington girls basketball for upcoming 2025 Northwest Shootout
Pitted against what is expected to be one of Oregon's all-time best rosters of senior all-stars, Team Washington has finalized its girls roster for the 31st "Northwest Shootout" in April.
And this Washington group is unmistakably loaded with a bevy of 6-footers with length and multiple shifty ball-handlers.
One notable absence is the state's lone McDonald's All-American - Central Valley wing player and University of Washington signee Brynn McGaughy. She declined to play in the game.
TEAM WASHINGTON (GIRLS)
G Sophie Buzzard, Camas (Portland State)
C Julia Dalan, W.F. West (Portland)
F Kaia Foster, Chiawana (New Mexico)
F/C Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles, Snohomish (Santa Clara)
PG Lia Hanson, Issaquah (Vermont)
PG Jamison Philip, Ellensburg (Montana State)
G Brynna Pukis, Glacier Peak (Long Beach State)
F Grace Renners, Seattle Prep (Cornell)
C Malia Ruud, Chiawana (WSU)
PG Keirra Thompson, Camas (Boise State)
---