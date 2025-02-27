High School

Who made the cut for Team Washington girls basketball for upcoming 2025 Northwest Shootout

Senior-only game against Oregon all-stars will be held April 13 at Portland Community College

Todd Milles

Chiawana center Malia Ruud, a WSU signee, is one of 10 seniors from Washington selected to play in the Northwest Shootout in April.
Pitted against what is expected to be one of Oregon's all-time best rosters of senior all-stars, Team Washington has finalized its girls roster for the 31st "Northwest Shootout" in April.

And this Washington group is unmistakably loaded with a bevy of 6-footers with length and multiple shifty ball-handlers.

One notable absence is the state's lone McDonald's All-American - Central Valley wing player and University of Washington signee Brynn McGaughy. She declined to play in the game.

TEAM WASHINGTON (GIRLS)

G Sophie Buzzard, Camas (Portland State)

C Julia Dalan, W.F. West (Portland)

F Kaia Foster, Chiawana (New Mexico)

F/C Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles, Snohomish (Santa Clara)

PG Lia Hanson, Issaquah (Vermont)

PG Jamison Philip, Ellensburg (Montana State)

G Brynna Pukis, Glacier Peak (Long Beach State)

F Grace Renners, Seattle Prep (Cornell)

C Malia Ruud, Chiawana (WSU)

PG Keirra Thompson, Camas (Boise State)

---

TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

