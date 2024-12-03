WIAA 1A football championship preview: Will Royal wrap up historic five-peat in Seattle?
Editor's note:This Class 1A preview package was written up by SBLive WA staff for the WIAA state program. Game predictions were made by reporter Todd Milles, Tri-Cities-based Evans Rankings' founder Matt Evans and an anonymous 1A coach:
---
The numbers are simply gaudy: a 70-1 record since the start of the 2019 season; a current 34-game winning streak; four consecutive Class 1A titles - and in 2024 alone, the Royal Knights have outscored opponents, 730-81.
Royal has been just that dominant in this classification for the past half-decade,
historically speaking. Royal has actually won seven of the past eight Class 1A titles, won three consecutive championships two different times since 2004 and are currently on the unprecedented quest for a fifth consecutive title.
How does longtime Knights’ coach Wiley Allred feel about this march toward history?
“This is a different year,” Allred said. “We’re just focused on what’s right ahead of us. All we can do is worry about the next game.”
On the other sideline, Seton Catholic also comes into this one unbeaten. The Cougars’ 12-game winning streak has continued to build upon recent years’ successes as they try to take the next step in the evolution of a program.
“The team’s very excited about playing in the final, at Husky Stadium, and playing Royal again,” Cougars coach Dan Chase said. “Our goal this year was for it to be a 14-game season (Seton had a first-round playoff bye, which removed one game from the schedule), a 14-week season. We just want to be consistent with what our preparation has been like every week. We’re in a rhythm. But our opponent is extremely well-coached and will bring their best game.”
The Knights ended Seton Catholic’s season a year ago in a 42-0 state semifinal loss.
“It’s not surprising,” Allred said. “They have tremendous talent. After playing them last year, we would have thought they were one of the favorites to be here.”
---
CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP PRIMER
NO. 2 SETON CATHOLIC COUGARS (13-0) vs. NO. 1 ROYAL KNIGHTS (12-0)
3 p.m. Friday at Husky Stadium, Seattle
Coaches: Dan Chase is in his sixth season at Seton Catholic (30-30 record). Wiley Allred is in his 26th season at Royal (299-28 record).
WIAA championship history: This is Seton Catholic’s first appearance in a WIAA championship game. Royal won the 1A title in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Road to 2024 Gridiron Classic: Second-seeded Seton Catholic had a first-round bye, defeated No. 7 Life Christian Academy in the quarterfinals (42-41) and No. 6 Montesano in the semifinals (35-14). Top-seeded Royal had a first-round bye, defeated No. 8 Lynden Christian in the quarterfinals (56-12) and No. 3 Cashmere in the semifinals (44-7).
Statistical leaders: For Seton Catholic - QB Kolten Gesser (148-200, 2,351 yards, 41 TDs), RB Jacob Williams (160 carries, 1,748 yards, 22 TDs), ATH Joe Callerame (45 carries, 366 yards, nine TDs; 39 catches, 781 yards, 10 TDs) and WR Ryker Ruelas (42 catches, 891 yards, 15 TDs). For Royal - QB Lance Allred (125-171, 2,263 yards, 39 TDs; 50 carries, 415 yards, 11 TDs), RB Santana Luna (62 carries, 746 yards, 17 TDs), RB Kevin Gutierrez (48 carries, 394 yards, five TDs), WR Jackson Larsen (44 catches, 969 yards, 11 TDs), WR Shea Stevenson (25 catches, 420 yards, 10 TDs) and LB Benson Jenks (74 tackles, six TFL).
Anonymous 1A coach game pick: Royal, 49-10
Evans game pick: Royal, 42-14
SBLive WA game pick: Royal, 38-17
---