WIAA 2B football championship preview: Historic sequel coming up between state rivals
Editor's note:This Class 2B preview package was written up by SBLive WA staff for the WIAA state program. Game predictions were made by reporter Todd Milles, Tri-Cities-based Evans Rankings' founder Matt Evans and an anonymous 2B coach:
---
No longer is the Balboa-Creed rivalry from the “Rocky” movies an applicable analogy for what will again take place in the WIAA Class 2B football championship Saturday.
Those matinee boxers had two super-fights.
And now, Napavine and Okanogan will have a third staredown.
“We get a third sequel,” Okanogan coach Erick Judd said with a chuckle. “We used to say early in the season, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to face somebody else?’ But they keep winning, too.”
This sets up as the grudge match as the two schools will set classification history by becoming the first championship-game participants to face off for three consecutive seasons.
In Lakewood in 2022, Napavine pulled away in the second half for a 41-27 victory, giving coach Joshua Fay his third WIAA title with the program
A year later in the inaugural game at Husky Stadium, Okanogan quarterback Carter Kuchenbuch had four rushing touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 28-24 victory, which was Judd’s third state championship at the school.
Fay knows a primary goal in the game plan Saturday is to try and slow down Okanogan’s power run game, led by Kuchenbuch, who will be off to Boise State University next summer.
“They look bigger and stronger,” Fay said. “And one offense (Okanogan) wants to get you in the phone booth while the other one (Napavine) likes to spread it out.”
Even though the Tigers graduated all-state quarterback Ashton Demarest from last year’s team, Grady Wilson has been an able replacement - and he has two dangerous playmakers to feed in wide receiver Karsen Denault and tight end Colin Shields.
“They are really good at finding the big plays,” Judd said, “and we will try and stop it.”
---
CLASS 2B CHAMPIONSHIP PRIMER
NO. 3 NAPAVINE TIGERS (11-2) vs. NO. 1 OKANOGAN BULLDOGS (13-0)
11 a.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium, Seattle
Coaches: Joshua Fay is in his 18th season at Napavine (186- 35 record). Erick Judd is in his 14th season at Okanogan (129-26).
WIAA championship history: Napavine won the 1B title in 1976, and 2B titles in 2008, 2016 and 2022. Okanogan won the 1A title in 1999, and 2B titles in 2014, 2015 and 2023.
Road to 2024 Gridiron Classic: Third-seeded Napavine defeated No. 14 Columbia of Burbank in the first round (52-0), No. 11 Adna in the quarterfinals (46-6) and No. 2 Asotin in the semifinals (23-8). Top-seeded Okanogan defeated No. 16 Friday Harbor in the first round (62-0), No. 8 Tri-Cities Prep in the quarterfinals (48-8) and No. 5 Freeman in the semifinals (36-26).
Statistical leaders: For Napavine - QB Grady Wilson (85-135, 1,662 yards, 24 TDs; 118 carries, 998 yards, 13 TDs), RB Caleb Von Pressentin (54 carries, 554 yards, seven TDs). WR Karsen Denault (40 catches, 869 yards, 14 TDs), TE Colin Shields (23 catches, 451 yards, five TDs; 57 carries, 577 yards, 10 TDs) and LB Shields (120 tackles, 16 TFL). For Okanogan - QB Carter Kuchenbuch (39-57, 500 yards, nine TDs; 88 carries, 925 yards, 21 TDs), RB David Huffstetler (112 carries, 893 yards, 13 TDs), RB Wesley Allen (41 carries, 552 yards, nine TDs; seven catches, 114 yards, four TDs), RB Tanner Grooms (42 carries, 544 yards, 12 TDs) and DB James Mitzner (40 tackles, four sacks).
Anonymous 2B coach game pick: Okanogan, 35-21
Evans game pick: Napavine, 30-28
SBLive WA game pick: Okanogan, 29-24
---