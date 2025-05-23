WIAA 3A softball tournament: Round-of-16 updates, highlights and top performers from Lacey
LACEY, Wash. - Much like last season., the general consensus about the WIAA Class 3A softball championships - anyone can win it.
And No. 18 seed Inglemoor is early proof of that.
Led by ninth grader Malin Homes in the circle, the Vikings upended undefeated Greater Spokane League champion Mount Spokane, 2-0, on Friday morning at the Regional Athletic Complex.
They will play Snohomish in the state quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Homes outdueled Wildcats' ace Addison Jay, giving up one hit and striking out 12 batters, allowing only a bunt single.
"She is such a composed competitor," Inglemoor coach Rob Zahn said. "She just wants the ball."
The Vikings broke up a scoreless game in the sixth inning on Bryce Miller's RBI single to right field.
An inning later, Jacquie Navarro made it 2-0 with her solo home run off Jay, who gave up just four hits while striking out 14. She was coming off a no-hitter in her district championship game last week.
Meanwhile, Inglemoor - out of the KingCo - had to win a pigtail game against Kelso (4-0) on Thursday just to reach the round of 16 on Friday.
"This was a huge win for us," Zahn said. "We thought if we can come in and compete and stay in the game ... we had a chance to win."
OTHER SCORES
No. 16 Liberty of Issaquah 11, No. 11 Timberline 6
No. 3 seed Enumclaw 3, No. 19 Hermiston 0
No. 10 seed Snohomish 4, No. 7 Gig Harbor 1
No. 12 seed Monroe 8, No. 5 Ballard 1
No. 4 seed Sedro-Woolley seed 9, No. 13 Peninsula 2
No. 9 seed Garfield 10, No. 8 Prairie 0
No. 1 seed Stanwood 3, No. 17 Roosevelt 0
---