Vote: Iowa Girls High School Basketball 4A Preseason Player Of The Year

Here are the nominees for player of the year in 4A for Iowa girls basketball

Clear Creek Amana's Averie Lower (10) looks to the basket against the Mount Vernon Mustangs during a girls basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Clear Creek Amana's Averie Lower (10) looks to the basket against the Mount Vernon Mustangs during a girls basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

The time for preseason honors is here, as the girls basketball season in Iowa is set to tip and action heats up into the cold winter months.

High School on SI needs your help in determining the preseason player of the year in each classification of girls basketball in Iowa, so we are asking for you to vote for who you believe should be named.

The following are the nominees for each classification, with stats provided by Bound from the 2024-25 season. Vote as often as you like for your favorite candidate, as the winners will be announced once voting has concluded in each class.

The nominees were narrowed down from a strong pool of players to the following list of finalists. There were a number of several other worthy contenders for the honor who were left off.

Voting runs through Sunday, November 30 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

Nominees For Iowa Girls High School Basketball Class 4A Preseason Player Of The Year

Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana

Before riding off to Arizona State, Lower looks to build off her junior season in which she averaged 22.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, three assists and three steals per game with a block.

Kendra Boatman, Keokuk

A 20-point scorer per game as a junior, Boatman returns having also averaged six assists, over five steals and five rebounds a night.

Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk

As a freshman, Birmingham made a big splash, averaging 20.5 points, four rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Melina Snoozy, Bishop Heelan

There is nothing sleepy about Snoozy and her game, as she posted 19 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and two steals a night as a sophomore

Macy Comito, Carlisle

Comito enters her senior season having averaged 18.6 points with nearly five assists, five rebounds and four steals per game last year.

LJ Maehl, Fort Dodge

The Northwest Missouri State commit averaged 18.5 points with eight rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot per game last season.

Chere Ambers, Des Moines Hoover

Ambers had a breakout first year on the varsity scene, scoring 18 points with five rebounds and four steals a night as just a freshman.

Kadley Bailey, Creston

Another excellent sophomore, Bailey averaged 18 points with 4.6 steals, 3.5 rebounds and two assists per game.

Mylee Stiefel, Burlington

Stiefel averaged 18 points with four assists, 3.6 rebounds and nearly three steals per game.

Maryn Franken, Sioux Center

Coming off a big volleyball season, Franken looks to build off her junior hoops campaign in which she averaged nearly 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals and blocks per game.

Allie Moeller, North Scott

Moeller averaged almost 14 points with over eight rebounds per game last year.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

