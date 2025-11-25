Vote: Iowa Girls High School Basketball 4A Preseason Player Of The Year
The time for preseason honors is here, as the girls basketball season in Iowa is set to tip and action heats up into the cold winter months.
High School on SI needs your help in determining the preseason player of the year in each classification of girls basketball in Iowa, so we are asking for you to vote for who you believe should be named.
The following are the nominees for each classification, with stats provided by Bound from the 2024-25 season. Vote as often as you like for your favorite candidate, as the winners will be announced once voting has concluded in each class.
The nominees were narrowed down from a strong pool of players to the following list of finalists. There were a number of several other worthy contenders for the honor who were left off.
Voting runs through Sunday, November 30 at 11:59 p.m. CST.
Nominees For Iowa Girls High School Basketball Class 4A Preseason Player Of The Year
Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana
Before riding off to Arizona State, Lower looks to build off her junior season in which she averaged 22.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, three assists and three steals per game with a block.
Kendra Boatman, Keokuk
A 20-point scorer per game as a junior, Boatman returns having also averaged six assists, over five steals and five rebounds a night.
Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk
As a freshman, Birmingham made a big splash, averaging 20.5 points, four rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Melina Snoozy, Bishop Heelan
There is nothing sleepy about Snoozy and her game, as she posted 19 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and two steals a night as a sophomore
Macy Comito, Carlisle
Comito enters her senior season having averaged 18.6 points with nearly five assists, five rebounds and four steals per game last year.
LJ Maehl, Fort Dodge
The Northwest Missouri State commit averaged 18.5 points with eight rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot per game last season.
Chere Ambers, Des Moines Hoover
Ambers had a breakout first year on the varsity scene, scoring 18 points with five rebounds and four steals a night as just a freshman.
Kadley Bailey, Creston
Another excellent sophomore, Bailey averaged 18 points with 4.6 steals, 3.5 rebounds and two assists per game.
Mylee Stiefel, Burlington
Stiefel averaged 18 points with four assists, 3.6 rebounds and nearly three steals per game.
Maryn Franken, Sioux Center
Coming off a big volleyball season, Franken looks to build off her junior hoops campaign in which she averaged nearly 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals and blocks per game.
Allie Moeller, North Scott
Moeller averaged almost 14 points with over eight rebounds per game last year.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.