WIAA 4A/3A girls basketball game of day: Davis of Yakima wins No. 1-vs-2 showdown with Lake Washington
TACOMA, Wash. - It was a matchup many expected to see in the state championship game before top-seeded Davis fell to No. 8 Sumner in the regional round of the state tournament.
That loss forced the Pirates to win a loser-out game against Mead on Wednesday just to make the WIAA Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinals, and when they got there, waiting for them was No. 2 seed Lake Washington.
It might not have been the easiest route for the Pirates to take, but they are still on track to reach their ultimate goal of holding a state championship trophy Saturday night.
“After that loss at regionals, we’re up and playing,” sophomore guard Isa Garcia said. “We’re ready to go. We’re ready to get that state championship.”
The Pirates used a strong second half, led by the all-around play of sophomore Cheyenne Hull, and the shooting of Garcia to run away from the Kangaroos, 71-59, on Thursday at the Tacoma Dome. Hull finished with 27 points, leading all scorers, and 10 rebounds.
“Cheyenne’s a big presence,” Garcia said. “You look at her, she’s big and she’s long. She’s been playing basketball since she was little, and obviously you can see that she’s come a long way. …She’s an all-around player and we really need her.”
Garcia had 20 points, including four 3-pointers.
“We knew what we could do,” Garcia said. “Slow the ball down and get ourselves ready. All we had to do was take it to the hole, shoot our shots and do what we do.”
Lake Washington was led by senior Paige Citron, who finished with 19 points. Junior Ashley Uusitalo added 18 for the Kangaroos.
The Pirates will play No. 13 Glacier Peak, which has upset No. 5 Union and No. 3 Chiawana so far this week, at 9 p.m. on Friday for a spot in the title game.
“We do us,”Garcia said. “We don’t look down on any team. We just play our game.”
---