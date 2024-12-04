WIAA 4A football championship preview: Winding roads for Camas, Sumner converge at Husky Stadium
Editor's note:This Class 4A preview package was written up by SBLive WA staff for the WIAA state program. Game predictions were made by reporter Todd Milles, Tri-Cities-based Evans Rankings' founder Matt Evans and an anonymous 4A coach:
---
Camas’ Adam Mathieson and Sumner’s Keith Ross are more different than alike in the world of coaching football.
The former coach at Ferndale and Mountain View, Mathieson is a mad scientist about offensive football, regarded as one of the most innovative play-designing minds in the state of Washington.
An ex-linebacker, Ross is an edgy, emotional defensive guru who demands his teams to be physical and fly to the football.
“And I have short hair,” Mathieson said, “and he has long hair.”
And yet, the two widely-respected share one common trait that has helped carry their respective schools to a Class 4A championship appearance Saturday night at Husky Stadium
They are program caretakers who have a big heart for the well-being and development of their players, regardless of the wins and losses.
“At the end of day, we both love football,” Mathieson said. “But we are passionate about young people.”
Team bonding became a primary theme with both coaches this fall each scheduled a road game against an out-of-state powerhouse - with Camss going to Idaho to defeat Coeur d’Alene, and Sumner going toe-to-toe with recent Oregon champion West Linn.
“(Ex-Graham-Kapowsin coach) Eric Kurle told me to go play legitimate teams out of state … to make you a better playoff team,” Ross said. “It was something we had not done before. And we felt like we faced a lot of things.”
Mathieson and Ross guided their respective squads through tricky spots in this postseason to reach the WIAA finals as head coaches for the first time.
“When the bracket was set up, I had been saying for weeks we could face Camas in the championship,” Ross said. “Year in and year out, but of us have been top-tier programs that have school pride and community buy-in.”
---
CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP PRIMER
NO. 2 SUMNER SPARTANS (12-1) vs. NO. 1 CAMAS PAPERMAKERS (13-0)
7 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium, Seattle
Coaches: Keith Ross is in his 23rd season at Sumner (155-88 record). Adam Mathieson is in his first season at Camas (13-0 record; 121-54 record overall).
WIAA championship history: Sumner won the 3A title in 1975, and the 4A title in 1977. Chiawana won the 4A title in 2013. Camas won the 4A title in 2016 and 2019.
Road to 2024 Gridiron Classic: Second-seeded Sumner defeated No. 15 Kamiakin in the first round (38-21), No. 7 Skyview in the quarterfinals (41-0) and No. 3 Chiawana in the semifinals (37-31). Top-seeded Camas defeated No. 16 Curtis in the first round (41-6), No. 8 Arlington in the quarterfinals (35-21) and No. 5 Gonzaga Prep in the semifinals (28-20).
Statistical leaders: For Sumner - QB Nate Donavan (189-309, 2,712 yards, 25 TDs), RB Steele Isaacs (224 carries, 1,274 yards, 15 TDs), ATH Israel Nabors (44 carries, 402 yards, three TDs), WR Braylon Pope (60 catches, 909 yards, two TDs), WR Kainoa Grounds (26 catches, 442 yards, four TDs), TE Carter Cocke (47 catches, 683 yards, 11 TDs) and LB Taylor Rebar (105 tackles). For Camas - QB Jake Davidson (202-290, 3,440 yards, 50 TDs; 102 carries, 373 yards, five TDs), RB Titan Brody (179 carries, 911 yards, seven TDs; 22 catches, 346 yards, four TDs), WR Chase McGee (68 catches, 1,301 yards, 19 TDs), TE Nikko Speer (39 catches, 578 yards, seven TDs), WR Anthony Former (27 catches, 539 yards, eight TDs) and LB Speer (128 tackles, 23 TFL).
Anonymous 4A coach game pick: Sumner, 20-17
Evans game pick: Camas, 17-14
SBLive WA game pick: Camas, 24-23
---