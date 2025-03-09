WIAA 4A girls basketball championship game: Cheyenne Hull carries Davis of Yakima to school's first state title
TACOMA, Wash.- The Davis of Yakima Pirates girls basketball team had to play a loser-out game on Wednesday thanks to a loss to No. 8 seed Sumner in the regional round of the state tournament.
Davis super sophomore Cheyenne Hull fouled out of that game, and the Spartans escaped with a five-point victory.
Fouling out didn’t sit well with Hull. She blamed herself for the loss.
As fate would have it, standing in the way of a Class 4A championship Saturday was that same Spartans team – and Hull wasn’t about to let her team lose this time.
Hull scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds in what was nearly a wire-to-wire 61-45 victory over Sumner.
Davis girls coach Akil White said Hull woke up ready to play Saturday.
“Cheyenne, the one thing she’s grown in is her leadership,” White said. “She was locked in and dialed in. She thought she let them down last week when she fouled out. She even said, ‘It was my bad. My bad.’ She was ready to play this game at about 7 a.m. this morning. She got that look in her eyes.”
Hull, who was named Class 4A tournament most valuable player, had that look in her eyes all four days the Pirates played in Tacoma. Hull even turned the loss to Sumner in regionals to a positive.
“(Sumner) did us a favor when they came out and beat us,” Hull said. “They gave us an extra opportunity to play on this floor.”
Hull was also very aware of who was on the other side of the court in the championship game.
“I was very motivated (to play Sumner),” Hull said. “I definitely wanted to get my get back in this game and we did.”
The familiarity the Pirates have with Sumner, having played them three previous times in the last two seasons, seemed to calm their nerves going into the title game.
“I actually said if it was anyone but (Sumner), we’re probably nervous for this game,” White said. “But because it was them, we weren’t nervous. The scout was the same. We wanted to get that bounce back (win). They were locked in.”
Junior Deets Parrish added 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Pirates (24-3). Sophomore Kawehi Borden scored 24 points and had five rebounds and three assists to lead the Spartans (25-5).
