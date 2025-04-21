Wise beyond his years in high school, JT Tuimoloau is a top DE prospect in 2025 NFL Draft
A former offensive lineman at the University of Washington, Dominic Daste is a big man. So, it takes plenty to garner his undivided attention.
And as he was walking around the Eastside Catholic campus with then-high school coach Jeremy Thiehbar, whose staff he was a part of and whom he'd replace leading the program in 2019, he noticed an eighth grader running around practing in the junior program.
It was Jaylahn "J.T." Tuimoloau, who wasn't that far off looking at Daste eye to eye.
"In his face, he looks like a 10-year-old," Daste said. "But body-wise, he was a man."
And Tuimoloau put together one of the most dominant prep careers as a defensive end at Eastside Catholic in state history.
The five-star defensive lineman, who was considered the nation's top prospect by the time he signed with Ohio State (by 247Sports.com) in 2021, was simply unblockable by a single teenager.
Double teams often fared no better against the Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year.
"Over my career, I've seen a lot of kids who are athletically gifted," Daste said. "But he is so mature, especially with his thought processes in what he was doing.
"He understood big-picture items at the age of 15 and 16."
But, oh, his physical talent was hard to top, too.
At 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Tuimoloau not only had the natural strength to easily push offensive tackles backward, he was also quick-footed enough to slide by blockers as well.
Tuimoloau also played tight end, and caught the game-winning touchdown pass as a junior in the Crusaders' 20-12 repeat state-championship victory over 3A Metro League rival O'Dea in 2019.
Did we mention he was so skilled on the basketball court as a four-year starter at forward, the Oregon Ducks offered him a scholarship for that sport?
"When we did 7-on-7 as a team, he'd play safety, quarterback and wide receiver — and excelled," Daste said.
"I remember being at team camp in Boise, and the night before, we went out to do something fun, so we went bowling and had pizza. We had a (bowling) tournament, and It was J.T's first time bowling — and he won it with a score well over 200."
As he prepared for this week's NFL Draft, Fox Sports draft analyst Rob Rang sees Tuimoloau as a possible selection late in the first round — and certainly a top-50 pick overall.
When asked who Tuimoloau reminds him of, Rang compared him to eight-time NFL Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan, who came out of California and is the New Orleans Saints' all-time sacks leader.
"His spark, in terms of 40 (yard) time, isn't great. But his burst in getting from Point 'A' to Point 'B' is what's impressive," Daste said.
---
