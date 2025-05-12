High School

Yelm championship powerlifter Mason Embrey (again) voted Washington High School Athlete of Week

Congratulations to the state's star strong man for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for April 28-May 3

Yelm powerlifter Mason Embrey voted SBLive WA athlete of week for April 28-May 3. / Graphic illustration by Jesus Baca

Congratulations to Yelm powerlifting champion Mason Embrey for being voted a second time as the SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week, this time for April 28-May 3!

Welcome to the best high school powerlifter in Washington! At last week's state meet, Embrey broke three state records from the 165-pound division, including mark for squat (500 pounds), deadlift (675) and total (1,350) in not only winning his weight class, but posting top overall score.

Embrey received 60.7% of the vote, beating out Prairie softball player Mackenzie Moore, who was second with 33.5%.

We are currently accepting Washington Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivewa.

WASHINGTON NOMINEES

Nicholas Altheimer, Curtis boys track and field: Secured the state's top times in the sprints at two separate meets - going 10.35 seconds in the 100 meters a 4A SPSL meet against Emerald Ridge, then covering the 200 in 21.24 at the South Sound Classic. His 100 time is fastest since 2013.

Avery Brewer, Selah softball: Tossed a five-inning no-hitter in a non-league matchup against Zillah, striking out six batters in the Vikings' 12-0 victory. Also laced a two-run on offense. Coming back after missing much of last season with knee injury.

Clarens Dollin, Pullman boys soccer: UW signee has bitten biggest 2A GSHL rival West Valley of Spokane twice this spring with late goals, including league-title clincher in the 74th minute last week in a 2-1 win. It was Greyhounds' fourth consecutive league championship.

Abby Edwards, Snohomish softball: In back-to-back weeks, the right-hander has thrown no-hitters. But in the five-inning variety against Everett in 3A Wesco action, she struck out 12 batters while also chipping in on offense with a home run and four RBIs in a 13-0 victory.

Ita Fonoti, Evergreen of Seattle softball: Drove in a season-high seven RBIs, socking a pair of home runs in a lopsided win over Cleveland. She now has 17 extra-base hits in 42 plate appearances this spring.

Mackenzie Moore, Prairie softball: Portland State commit had her first multiple-home run game with two blasts and four RBIs in a 9-0 victory over Kelso in 3A GSHL action. Also pitched a complete-game six-hit shutout, striking out six batters.

Anna Schneidler, Eastlake girls track and field: Took over the state 300-meter hurdles lead (42.48 seconds) by more than a second when she won the event at the South Sound Classic. Bonney Lake's Callie Wilson is No. 2 at 43.88.

Drake Smith, Granite Falls baseball: Flashed a hot bat in two wins against Mount Vernon Christian (two tiples, five RBIs) and Orcas Island (4-for-4, double, six RBIs). Also pitched five innings against MVC, giving up no earned runs, striking out 11 batters to earn a win.

