Yelm championship powerlifter Mason Embrey (again) voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Yelm powerlifting champion Mason Embrey for being voted a second time as the SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week, this time for April 28-May 3!
Welcome to the best high school powerlifter in Washington! At last week's state meet, Embrey broke three state records from the 165-pound division, including mark for squat (500 pounds), deadlift (675) and total (1,350) in not only winning his weight class, but posting top overall score.
Embrey received 60.7% of the vote, beating out Prairie softball player Mackenzie Moore, who was second with 33.5%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Nicholas Altheimer, Curtis boys track and field: Secured the state's top times in the sprints at two separate meets - going 10.35 seconds in the 100 meters a 4A SPSL meet against Emerald Ridge, then covering the 200 in 21.24 at the South Sound Classic. His 100 time is fastest since 2013.
Avery Brewer, Selah softball: Tossed a five-inning no-hitter in a non-league matchup against Zillah, striking out six batters in the Vikings' 12-0 victory. Also laced a two-run on offense. Coming back after missing much of last season with knee injury.
Clarens Dollin, Pullman boys soccer: UW signee has bitten biggest 2A GSHL rival West Valley of Spokane twice this spring with late goals, including league-title clincher in the 74th minute last week in a 2-1 win. It was Greyhounds' fourth consecutive league championship.
Abby Edwards, Snohomish softball: In back-to-back weeks, the right-hander has thrown no-hitters. But in the five-inning variety against Everett in 3A Wesco action, she struck out 12 batters while also chipping in on offense with a home run and four RBIs in a 13-0 victory.
Ita Fonoti, Evergreen of Seattle softball: Drove in a season-high seven RBIs, socking a pair of home runs in a lopsided win over Cleveland. She now has 17 extra-base hits in 42 plate appearances this spring.
Mackenzie Moore, Prairie softball: Portland State commit had her first multiple-home run game with two blasts and four RBIs in a 9-0 victory over Kelso in 3A GSHL action. Also pitched a complete-game six-hit shutout, striking out six batters.
Anna Schneidler, Eastlake girls track and field: Took over the state 300-meter hurdles lead (42.48 seconds) by more than a second when she won the event at the South Sound Classic. Bonney Lake's Callie Wilson is No. 2 at 43.88.
Drake Smith, Granite Falls baseball: Flashed a hot bat in two wins against Mount Vernon Christian (two tiples, five RBIs) and Orcas Island (4-for-4, double, six RBIs). Also pitched five innings against MVC, giving up no earned runs, striking out 11 batters to earn a win.
