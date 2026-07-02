Supreme Court Ruling on Transgender Athletes Draws Strong Reactions Across the Sports World

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that states may prohibit transgender athletes who were born male from competing in girls' and women's scholastic sports, upholding laws enacted in Idaho and West Virginia.

High Court Sides With Idaho, West Virginia

Idaho and West Virginia, in separate cases, were accused of violating Title IX after each state had enacted legislation to restrict transgenders from participating in female sports. Although Idaho and West Virginia were the only states involved in the litigation, the ruling provides protection for 25 other states which have enacted similar legislation.

Schools in states with existing bans are expected to continue enforcing those laws. States without similar legislation will continue operating under their own laws and policies unless those laws are changed by legislatures or challenged in court.

Trump Praises the Decision

President Donald Trump, who has vowed to end the participation of biological males in women’s sports, praised the ruling, calling it a “big win.”

Shortly after returning to office last year, Trump signed the “No Men In Women’s Sports” executive order. The order put more restrictions on all states with regard to trans athletes and the president threatened to withhold federal funding from states that did not comply. He actually did freeze funds to Maine, after a public feud with Governor Janet Mills over the issue. A federal judge, however, later ordered the funds to be unfrozen.

In a Truth Social post shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling, Trump added, “The United States Supreme Court just ruled against men playing in women’s sports. Wow! That takes the ridiculous situation off the table!!!”

Ruling Extends Beyond Two States

The issue is not completely off the table everywhere. Twenty-three states have not enacted legislation to ban transgender athletes in women’s sports and, in fact, some have enacted laws that protect trans athletes who wish to participate in girls’ sports.

The subject has remained a hot topic in all levels of women’s sports, from the Olympics to the high school level, where critics of transgender participation raise issues of safety and fairness.

The ruling drew sharply divided reactions.

Supporters Call It a Victory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt posted on social media his approval.

“The Supreme Court upheld a common sense law,” wrote Stitt. “Because states like Oklahoma enacted the Save Women’s Sports Act, girls all across the country are protected in the locker room and get to compete on a level playing field.”

Former U.S. softball Olympic gold medalist Leah O’Brien Amico called the ruling a “victory.”

"Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a victory for every girl who has ever dreamed of competing at the highest level," O'Brien-Amico said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"As a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, I am deeply grateful that I had the opportunity to compete on a level playing field with other biological females. The integrity and safety of women’s sports must be protected in every way. We can continue to find ways to honor the dignity of every person while protecting the spaces that generations of women worked so hard to build."

Critics Express Disappointment

Not everyone saw the court’s decision as a positive.

In Alabama, David Fuller, whose daughter transitioned 10 years ago, expressed disappointment during an interview with WVTM 13 News.

"It's really just the amount of effort the legislature [is] making to take a very small group of kids away from stuff they love to do. Like everybody else's kids, they're no different," Fuller said. "Just because their gender identity has changed from the day they were born doesn't mean they don't love sports or they don't love to be with their friends and they don't love competing. There's no difference to it. So why take it away from them?"

Attorneys with the ACLU, which led the challenges against the state legislation, reacted as well.

“This is a heartbreaking ruling for our clients and transgender girls like them who’ve asked for nothing more than the same opportunities afforded to their peers.” said Joshua Block, Senior Counsel for the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Rights Project. “The reality is that the equality of transgender women and girls takes nothing away from, and in fact promotes, the equality of all women and girls. We will continue to advance the fundamental principle that all young people deserve equal opportunity to thrive and succeed.”

The ruling is expected to influence future legal challenges involving transgender participation in school athletics across the country.