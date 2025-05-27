President Trump orders to 'not allow' transgender track athlete to compete in California's CIF State championships
California high schooler AB Hernandez, a transgender track athlete at Jurupa Valley High, continues to create headlines in the CIF Southern Section track and field postseason.
After winning CIF Southern Section Division 3 championships in the triple jump and long jump on May 17, Hernandez won the same events again at the CIF Masters meet (which combines all divisions). The junior won the triple with a leap of 40 feet, 4.75 inches and won the long jump in 19 feet, 3.50 inches. Hernandez also placed fourth in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches).
These performances put Hernandez through to the CIF State championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis (Fresno area) on May 30-31. However, Hernandez' participation is in question since President Donald Trump weighed in Tuesday morning.
President Trump issued a message regarding Hernandez via Twitter/X that concludes with: "In the meantime, I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!!"
FULL POST
The second-place finisher in the triple and long jump events was Kaylee Best of Norco High. Best's triple was 39 feet, 6 inches. Her long jump was 19 feet, 0.75 inches.
When taking the podium at the Masters meet at Moorpark High on May 24, Hernandez stood atop the No. 1 spot while Best stood atop the No. 2 mark — no other competitors took the podium. After Hernandez stepped off, Best stepped up to the No. 1 mark and took photos while holding a CIF medal. (video below)
CIF ADJUSTING AHEAD OF STATE FINALS
The CIF State office released a statement Tuesday morning that directly impacts the CIF State championships while indirectly addressing the ripple effect AB Hernandez headlines have created.
The CIF State office announced the implementation of a 'pilot entry process' by which it will extend opportunity to "... any biological female student-athlete who would’ve earned the next qualifying mark …”
The statement does not reference a transgender athlete or biological male. However, considering what's transpired the last three weeks, it's likely this statement is in response to the backlash the CIF has received for aligning itself with California state law, which "... permits students to participate in school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, consistent with the student’s gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the student’s records."
In short, it appears biological females that might've otherwise qualified if Hernandez was not will be invited to the CIF State meet.
MORE ON HERNANDEZ
Hernandez is an outspoken transgender athlete competing in girls track and field.
Hernandez did a recent interview with Capital and Main speaking about the backlash faced at track and field events.
“All I thought was, 'I don’t think you understand that this puts your idiotic claims to trash. She can’t be beat because she’s biologically male.’ Now you have no proof that I can’t be beat,” Hernandez said in the interview.
Hernandez's winning triple jump at the CIF Southern Section Division 3 final was 41 feet, 4 inches, beating second-place finisher Reese Hogan of Crean Lutheran by just over 4 feet (37-02). Hernandez finished seventh in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches).
Hernandez currently holds the state's top marks in long jump (20-1.5) and triple jump (41-4) in girls track and field.
HOW THE STORY CAUGHT FIRE
Three Southern California high schools banded together in what a California attorney called a "stand" opposing transgender athletes competing in girls sports.
"JSerra Catholic High School, Orange Lutheran High School, and Crean Lutheran High School took a stand today. Thank you," California Justice Center attorney Julie Hamill's May 9 post says on Twitter/X.
Attached to the post is a three-page letter from the Orange County schools, signed by each school's president and/or executive director, stating "... disappointment in CIF's failure to respect and protect our female athletes and our strong opposition to CIF's Gender Identity Policy."
The letter focused on the CIF Southern Section track and field prelims on May 10.
"As a school, we are working our way through a significant issue deeply intertwined with a fundamental aspect of our mission. Tomorrow four of our female student-athletes will be competing in the CIF Track & Field State Prelims," a letter from JSerra to its parents says. "Unfortunately, in three of these events our young women will be competing against a young man (who identifies as a female). He will likely dominate the competition and handily win all three events. To be clear, we hold no malice toward this particular student. We do feel compelled, however, to take a stand for the right, duties and dignity of our young women."
Hernandez won the River Valley League championships in the triple, long and high jump. Hernandez won the triple jump by nearly 7 feet, the long jump by more than 3 feet, and the high jump by a foot.
The "stand" from the three schools made it sound like their student-athletes weren't going to compete in protest, but the letter never explicitly states that. Their athletes did end up competing.
Crean Lutheran's Olivia Viola and Reese Hogan both qualified for the CIF finals in the high jump, with both jumping the qualifying height of 5 feet, 2 inches.
Orange Lutheran's Brooke Dahman qualified in the long jump with a fifth-place finish (17-7). Hogan also qualified in the triple jump (35-0).
Following the CIF sectional track and field finals on May 17 is the CIF Masters Meet on May 24 before the CIF state championships in Fresno on May 30-31.
WHERE CIF STANDS ON THE ISSUE
The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) is the governing body of education-based athletics in California.
When President Donald Trump took office in January, he signed executive orders declaring that the U.S. government recognizes only two sexes that are "not changeable," according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.
In February, the U.S. Department of Education announced the opening of a Title IX investigation into the CIF for its policy allowing transgender high school athletes to play girls sports. It did the same in Minnesota.
The CIF issued the following statement regarding transgender athletes:
"The CIF provides students with the opportunity to belong, connect, and compete in education-based experiences in compliance with California law [Education Code section 221.5. (f)] which permits students to participate in school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, consistent with the student’s gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the student’s records," the statement to The Times said.
NOT A NEW STORY
In the past calendar year, there have been two sizable stories related to a transgender athlete competing in girls high school athletics.
In May of 2023, track runners Lorelei Barrett of Sherman Oaks Buckley and Athena Ryan of Santa Rosa Sonoma Academy — two transgender student-athletes — finished third and second in their respective running events to qualify for the CIF state finals.
However, leading up the finals, the two athletes faced backlash and decided to not compete in the CIF state finals.
This past fall, a Northern California girls volleyball team from Stone Ridge Christian of Merced cut its own season short before the Division 6 semifinals due to the belief its opponent — San Francisco Waldorf — had a transgender player on its roster.
Stone Ridge Christian administrator Julie Fagundes announced the Knights would end their season, notifying the families of the private school of 448 (K-12): “We do not believe sex is changeable and we do not intend to participate in events that send a different message. We also have a duty and responsibility to care for the health and safety of our athletes ... " (MORE ON THAT STORY)
