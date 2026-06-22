Vote: Who should be the West Virginia High School Baseball Player of the Year for 2026?

The 2026 West Virginia high school baseball season has come to an end. Now is the time to answer the question: Who should be the West Virginia Baseball Player of the Year?

Here are High School on SI's West Virginia Baseball Players of the Year for 2026. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, July 5th, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Slade Barton, Morgantown

Barton led Morganton to the Class AAAA state finals and was named Gatorade West Virginia Baseball Player of the Year. The senior and West Virginia commit went 8-0 on the mound with a 1.50 ERA, 50 strikeouts, and 12 walks in 37.1 innings pitched.

Eli Smith, George Washington

Smith led George Washington to the Class AAAA state championship. The senior and High Point commit went 9-1 with 94 strikeouts and a 0.33 ERA. At the plate, he batted .402 with 33 RBIs, 25 runs, 11 doubles, and five home runs.

Jon Fala, George Washington

Fala also contributed to the Patriots' state title run. The junior and Marshall commit batted .520 with 65 hits, 36 RBIs 20 doubles, seven home runs, and 62 runs.

Cooper Floyd, Robert C. Byrd

Floyd was named WV Big 10 Conference Baseball Player of the Year for Robert C. Byrd. The senior and Walters State Community College commit batted .445 with 57 hits, 11 home runs, 28 RBIs, 14 doubles, 62 runs, and 26 stolen bases.

Wyatt Pence, St. Joseph Central

Pence was very impressive for St. Joseph Central in 2026. The junior hit .443 with 57 RBIs, 10 home runs, 47 hits, nine doubles, and 35 runs.

Isaac Byrd, Lincoln County

Byrd stepped up big time for Lincoln County. The senior batted .430 with 40 hits, 38 RBIs, 10 home runs, 12 doubles, 35 runs, and 16 stolen bases.

Kolten Holbert, Gilmer County

Holbert led Gilmer County to a Class A finals appearance. The junior hit .450 with 50 hits, 53 RBIs, four home runs, 12 doubles, seven triples, and 57 runs.

Casey Burkhammer, St. Mary's

Burkhammer was quite impressive on the mound for St. Mary's. The senior went 7-0 with 123 strikeouts, a 0.68 ERA, and just nine walks in 61.1 innings pitched.

Luke Tagliente, Sherman

Tagliente led Sherman to the Class A state championship. The senior went a perfect 13-0 on the mound with a 0.00 ERA, 96 strikeouts, and two saves in 65.2 innings, while batting .463 with 44 hits.

Lanson Orndorf, Frankfort

Orndorf led Frankfort to the Class AA state title. The senior and Charleston (WV) commit went 11-3 with a 0.58 ERA, 112 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 84 innings pitched. He also batted .413 with 45 hits and 27 RBIs.

Gavin Comer, St. Albans

Comer had an impressive two-way showing this season. The senior and West Virginia State commit helped St. Albans claim the Class AAA state championship.

Kadyn Hines, James Monroe

Hines also stepped up on both sides for James Monroe. At the plate, the junior batted .495 with 53 hits, 38 RBIs, eight home runs, 13 doubles, and 39 runs. On the mound, he started 12 games, struck out 123 batters, and posted a 1.30 ERA in 57.1 innings.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.