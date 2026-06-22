Vote: Who should be the West Virginia High School Softball Player of the Year for 2026?

The 2026 West Virginia high school softball season has come to an end. Now is the time to answer the question: Who should be the West Virginia Softball Player of the Year?

Here are High School on SI's West Virginia Softball Players of the Year for 2026. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, July 5th, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Drea Watts, Cabell Midland

Watts was named Gatorade West Virginia Softball Player of the Year. The senior and Bowling Green commit went 24-3 in the circle with a 0.70 ERA, 368 strikeouts, and 26 walks.

Becca Conrad, Cabell Midland

Conrad was also a big contributor for Cabell Midland. The senior and Syracuse commit batted .433 with 45 hits, 41 RBIs, 13 home runs, nine doubles, and 35 runs.

Madison Wisman, Morgantown

Wisman led Morgantown to the Class AAA state championship. In the circle, the senior and Robert Morris commit went 22-5 with a 1.23 ERA, 274 strikeouts, and a .163 BAA. At the plate, she batted .484 with 45 hits, 25 RBIs, four home runs, 14 doubles, and 19 runs.

Madison Owens, Madonna

Owens' 2026 performance seemed like a prayer for Madonna. The junior hit .605 with 46 hits, 55 RBIs, 15 home runs, 11 doubles, and 46 runs.

Bailee Hall, Tug Valley

Hall had a strong two-way showing for Tug Valley to close her high school career. The senior and West Virginia State commit batted .634 with 52 hits, 27 RBIs, 13 home runs, 22 doubles, 60 runs, and 34 stolen bases. Additionally, she had 11 wins in the circle with 120 strikeouts and a 1.20 ERA in 80 2/3 innings.

Bibs Felton, Keyser

Felton stepped up for Keyser this past season. The junior hit .626 with 57 hits, 38 RBIs, 12 home runs, 12 doubles, 44 runs, and 11 stolen bases. She also led AAA with a 1.286 slugging percentage and a .706 on-base percentage.

Jenna Joyce, Independence

Joyce was quite impressive at the plate for Independence. The junior batted .473 with 52 hits, 61 RBIs, 11 home runs, 12 doubles, and 41 runs.

Jocilyn Graham, Spring Mills

Graham was a true highlight for Spring Mills in 2026. The senior and West Virginia Tech commit hit .534 with 55 hits, 60 RBIs, 10 home runs, 13 doubles, and 32 runs.

Shelby Maddox, PikeView

Maddox stepped up for PikeView this past season. The sophomore went 19-7 in the circle with a 1.56 ERA and 343 strikeouts in 183.1 innings pitched.

Jozey Wilson, Sissonville

Wilson emerged as one of the top pitchers in the state for Sissonville. The freshman went 25-6 with a 0.96 ERA and 328 strikeouts in 182.1 innings.

Kynzi Bellamy, George Washington

Bellamy was another freshman pitcher who impressed as she led George Washington on a deep playoff run. Stat-wise, she went 22-7 with a 1.73 ERA and 251 strikeouts in 177.2 innings pitched.

Myleigh Adkins, Logan

Adkins led Logan to the Class AA state finals. In the circle, the senior and North Georgia commit went 19-5 with a 1.16 ERA and 292 strikeouts in 156.1 innings pitched. At the plate, she batted .492 with 32 hits, 36 RBIs, 10 home runs, nine doubles, and 17 runs.

Mattie Carroll, Winfield

Carroll led Winfield to the Class AAA state championship and their fourth consecutive state title. The senior and Charleston (SC) commit went 22-7 in the circle with 220 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings. She also led the team with 29 RBIs.

Miley Tingler, Petersburg

Tingler helped Petersburg claim the Class AA state title. At the plate, she hit .574 with a state-leading 69 runs, 48 RBIs, 12 home runs, 17 doubles, and six triples.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.