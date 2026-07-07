West Virginia Fans Crown Madison Wisman High School On SI Softball Player of the Year

Morgantown senior Madison Wisman has been voted High School On SI's West Virginia Softball Player of the Year after receiving 36.45 percent of the fan vote. The senior and Robert Morris commit finished at the top with 36.45 percent of votes.

Wisman Finishes on Top

Wisman capped an outstanding senior season by leading Morgantown to the Class AAA state championship while earning WVSWA State Softball Player of the Year honors.

In the circle, Wisman went 22-5 with a 1.23 ERA, 274 strikeouts, and a .163 BAA. At the plate, she batted .484 with 45 hits, 25 RBIs, four home runs, 14 doubles, and 19 runs.

Tingler Claims Runner-Up Honors

Petersburg junior Miley Tingler finished second with 18.12 percent of the vote. Tingler helped the Vikings claim the Class AA state title and was named All-PVC Division 2 softball Player of the Year.

The junior hit .574 and led the state with 69 runs. Tingler also registered 48 RBIs, 12 home runs, 17 doubles, and six triples.

Wilson Headlines Top Three

Sissonville freshman Jozey Wilson placed third with 16.86 percent of votes. Wilson emerged as one of the top pitchers in the state as a freshman in 2026. She went 25-6 with a 0.96 ERA and 326 strikeouts in 182.1 innings pitched.

Complete Voting Results

PikeView's Shelby Maddox finished fourth with 6.03 percent of votes. Maddox was named Class AAA First-Team All-State. The sophomore went 19-7 in the circle with a 1.56 ERA and 343 strikeouts in 183.1 innings pitched.

Rounding out the top five is Keyser's Bibs Felton with 5.18 percent of votes. Felton led the state with a 1.286 slugging percentage and a .706 on-base percentage, receiving Area Player of the Year honors. The junior also batted .626 with 57 hits, 38 RBIs, 12 home runs, 12 doubles, 44 runs, and 11 stolen bases.

Winfield's Mattie Carroll finished sixth with 4.15 percent of the vote. Carroll led the Generals to the Class AAA state championship and the school's fourth consecutive state title. The senior and Charleston (SC) commit went 22-7 in the circle with 220 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings. She also led the team with 29 RBIs.

Tug Valley's Bailee Hall placed seventh with 4.04 percent of votes. At the plate, the senior and West Virginia University commit hit .634 with 52 hits, 27 RBIs, 13 home runs, 22 doubles, 60 runs, and 34 stolen bases. In the circle, she posted 11 wins, 120 strikeouts, and a 1.20 ERA in 80 2/3 innings.

Completing the voting were Logan's Myleigh Adkins (3.11 percent), George Washington's Kynzi Bellamy (2.60), Independence's Jenna Joyce (2.10), Cabell Midland's Drea Watts (0.96), Becca Conrad (0.28), Madonna's Madison Owens (0.09) and Spring Mills' Jocilyn Graham (0.03).