Top 25 Iowa High School Softball State Rankings - June 29, 2026
The Class 5A Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union State Tournament is shaping up to be quite the event this coming July.
Waukee Northwest and Ankeny Centennial split a doubleheader this past week, while West Des Moines Valley continues to make up group and chase the two down. The Tigers claimed a split vs. the Wolves, who were minus pitcher and power hitter Sophia Schlader.
Valley made a move up the rankings on the heels of that victory, as Waukee Northwest and Ankeny Centennial remained first and second.
Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Softball Rankings:
High School On SI Iowa Softball Top 25 - June 29, 2026
1. Waukee Northwest
Record: 29-3
Previous rank: No. 1
Another split between the Wolves and Ankeny Centennial was followed up by a sweep over Des Moines Roosevelt, a top Class 5A program. Waukee Northwest also split with West Des Moines Valley. They were without sophomore sensation Sophia Schlader.
2. Ankeny Centennial
Record: 31-2
Previous rank: No. 2
The Jaguars earned a split with Waukee Northwest, taing the nightcap, 9-7, after falling in the opener, 7-3. They also finished off the week with a sweep over Iowa City Liberty and took two from Ankeny before taking on the Wolves. They have set a single-season state record with 73 team home runs.
3. West Des Moines Valley
Record: 22-6
Previous rank: No. 5
It was a big week for legendary head coach Tom Bakey and the Tigers, as they split with Waukee Northwest and picked up wins over Johnston and Bettendorf. West Des Moines Valley owns 13 wins over teams with a .500 or better record and are 20-5 vs. fellow 5A programs.
4. Dallas Center-Grimes
Record: 24-3
Previous rank: No. 3
Behind Addie Abens, the Mustangs have gone 7-1 over the last eight, including a dominating 8-0 victory vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy. During the run, they have picked up wins over Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and Carlisle.
5. ADM
Record: 25-4
Previous rank: No. 4
Back-to-back wins over Carlisle and Winterset by scores of 2-1 and 1-0, showed the might of this team. They also hung tough with Waukee Northwest, falling 3-0, after sweeping Ballard by a combined score of 16-0 in two games.
6. Albia
Record: 24-0
Previous rank: No. 7
Star Grace Pence and the Lady Dees just continue to win, reeling off 24 straight to begin the season now. Of those 24 victories, 14 have come against teams with a .500 record or better, as they are still just allowing 0.3 runs per contest.
7. Western Dubuque
Record: 22-8
Previous rank: No. 6
The Bobcats earned a big sweep of Cedar Rapids Prairie, winning 1-0 and 3-1. They followed that up with a split vs. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic by matching scores of 5-2. Western Dubuque was also swept by Cedar Rapids Kennedy this past week.
8. Fort Dodge
Record: 27-4
Previous rank: No. 8
Coming off a big weekend, the Dodgers suffered a tough loss to Mount Vernon at the Linn-Mar/Alburnett Tournament. They are still the No. 1 team in the Bound Power Rankings in Class 4A and are averaging over 10 runs per game.
9. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Record: 20-5
Previous rank: No. 10
Sweeps of Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Prairie gave the Golden Eagles more marquee victories, as did a split with Western Dubuque on the road. University of Iowa commit Julia Roth is up to 11 home runs and has been walked 22 times.
10. Carlisle
Record: 24-5
Previous rank: No. 9
Several close losses have kept the Wildcats from stringing together another big win streak, but the losses have been to tough opponents in ADM, Dallas Center-Grimes and Cedar Rapids Prairie.
11. Williamsburg
Record: 27-3
Previous rank: No. 11
12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Record: 27-8
Previous rank: No. 15
13. Mount Vernon
Record: 26-4
Previous rank: No. 18
14. Clear Creek-Amana
Record: 23-7
Previous rank: No. 16
15. Atlantic
Record: 27-5
Previous rank: No. 14
16. Clarksville
Record: 18-5
Previous rank: No. 12
17. Exira-EHK/Audubon
Record: 16-4
Previous rank: No. 17
18. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Record: 26-5
Previous rank: No. 13
19. Bettendorf
Record: 23-9
Previous rank: No. 20
20. Van Meter
Record: 23-4
Previous rank: No. 25
21. Davenport Assumption
Record: 22-8
Previous rank: No. 22
22. Missouri Valley
Record: 21-2
Previous rank: No. 23
23. Interstate 35
Record: 20-6
Previous rank: No. 24
24. Grand View Christian
Record: 19-1
Previous rank: Unranked
25. Lewis Central
Record: 21-5
Previous rank: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 19 Cedar Rapids Prairie; No. 21 Dowling Catholic
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker