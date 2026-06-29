Top 25 Iowa High School Softball State Rankings - June 29, 2026

The Class 5A Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union State Tournament is shaping up to be quite the event this coming July.

Waukee Northwest and Ankeny Centennial split a doubleheader this past week, while West Des Moines Valley continues to make up group and chase the two down. The Tigers claimed a split vs. the Wolves, who were minus pitcher and power hitter Sophia Schlader.

Valley made a move up the rankings on the heels of that victory, as Waukee Northwest and Ankeny Centennial remained first and second.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Softball Rankings :

High School On SI Iowa Softball Top 25 - June 29, 2026

1. Waukee Northwest

Record: 29-3

Previous rank: No. 1

Another split between the Wolves and Ankeny Centennial was followed up by a sweep over Des Moines Roosevelt, a top Class 5A program. Waukee Northwest also split with West Des Moines Valley. They were without sophomore sensation Sophia Schlader.

2. Ankeny Centennial

Record: 31-2

Previous rank: No. 2

The Jaguars earned a split with Waukee Northwest, taing the nightcap, 9-7, after falling in the opener, 7-3. They also finished off the week with a sweep over Iowa City Liberty and took two from Ankeny before taking on the Wolves. They have set a single-season state record with 73 team home runs.

3. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 22-6

Previous rank: No. 5

It was a big week for legendary head coach Tom Bakey and the Tigers, as they split with Waukee Northwest and picked up wins over Johnston and Bettendorf. West Des Moines Valley owns 13 wins over teams with a .500 or better record and are 20-5 vs. fellow 5A programs.

4. Dallas Center-Grimes

Record: 24-3

Previous rank: No. 3

Behind Addie Abens, the Mustangs have gone 7-1 over the last eight, including a dominating 8-0 victory vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy. During the run, they have picked up wins over Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and Carlisle.

5. ADM

Record: 25-4

Previous rank: No. 4

Back-to-back wins over Carlisle and Winterset by scores of 2-1 and 1-0, showed the might of this team. They also hung tough with Waukee Northwest, falling 3-0, after sweeping Ballard by a combined score of 16-0 in two games.

6. Albia

Record: 24-0

Previous rank: No. 7

Star Grace Pence and the Lady Dees just continue to win, reeling off 24 straight to begin the season now. Of those 24 victories, 14 have come against teams with a .500 record or better, as they are still just allowing 0.3 runs per contest.

7. Western Dubuque

Record: 22-8

Previous rank: No. 6

The Bobcats earned a big sweep of Cedar Rapids Prairie, winning 1-0 and 3-1. They followed that up with a split vs. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic by matching scores of 5-2. Western Dubuque was also swept by Cedar Rapids Kennedy this past week.

8. Fort Dodge

Record: 27-4

Previous rank: No. 8

Coming off a big weekend, the Dodgers suffered a tough loss to Mount Vernon at the Linn-Mar/Alburnett Tournament. They are still the No. 1 team in the Bound Power Rankings in Class 4A and are averaging over 10 runs per game.

9. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 20-5

Previous rank: No. 10

Sweeps of Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Prairie gave the Golden Eagles more marquee victories, as did a split with Western Dubuque on the road. University of Iowa commit Julia Roth is up to 11 home runs and has been walked 22 times.

10. Carlisle

Record: 24-5

Previous rank: No. 9

Several close losses have kept the Wildcats from stringing together another big win streak, but the losses have been to tough opponents in ADM, Dallas Center-Grimes and Cedar Rapids Prairie.

11. Williamsburg

Record: 27-3

Previous rank: No. 11

12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 27-8

Previous rank: No. 15

13. Mount Vernon

Record: 26-4

Previous rank: No. 18

14. Clear Creek-Amana

Record: 23-7

Previous rank: No. 16

15. Atlantic

Record: 27-5

Previous rank: No. 14

16. Clarksville

Record: 18-5

Previous rank: No. 12

17. Exira-EHK/Audubon

Record: 16-4

Previous rank: No. 17

18. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Record: 26-5

Previous rank: No. 13

19. Bettendorf

Record: 23-9

Previous rank: No. 20

20. Van Meter

Record: 23-4

Previous rank: No. 25

21. Davenport Assumption

Record: 22-8

Previous rank: No. 22

22. Missouri Valley

Record: 21-2

Previous rank: No. 23

23. Interstate 35

Record: 20-6

Previous rank: No. 24

24. Grand View Christian

Record: 19-1

Previous rank: Unranked

25. Lewis Central

Record: 21-5

Previous rank: Unranked

Dropped out: No. 19 Cedar Rapids Prairie; No. 21 Dowling Catholic