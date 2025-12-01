West Virginia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WVSSAC) - December 1, 2025
Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 West Virginia high school football playoffs
The 2025 West Virginia high school football playoffs concludes on Saturday, December 6 with four games in the State Finals.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the West Virginia high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 5.
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
No. 3 Clay-Batelley vs. No. 1 Wheeling Central Catholic - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
No. 2 Bluefield vs. No. 1 Frankfort - 12/6 at 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
No. 2 Princeton vs. No. 5 Nitro - 12/6 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
No. 1 Morgantown vs. No. 7 University - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
