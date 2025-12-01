High School

West Virginia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WVSSAC) - December 1, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 West Virginia high school football playoffs

Ben Dagg

Final week of West Virginia high school football
Final week of West Virginia high school football / Taylor Balkom

The 2025 West Virginia high school football playoffs concludes on Saturday, December 6 with four games in the State Finals.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the West Virginia high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 5. 

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

No. 3 Clay-Batelley vs. No. 1 Wheeling Central Catholic - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

No. 2 Bluefield vs. No. 1 Frankfort - 12/6 at 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

No. 2 Princeton vs. No. 5 Nitro - 12/6 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

No. 1 Morgantown vs. No. 7 University - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

