West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Bluefield 48, River View 0
Bridgeport 62, Fairmont Senior 28
Brooke 46, Weir 10
Buckhannon-Upshur 60, Preston 57
Buffalo 64, Meadow Bridge 52
Calhoun 41, Webster County 28
Cameron 8, East Hardy 7
Chapmanville Regional 46, Mingo Central 0
Clay-Battelle 16, Oak Glen 8
Doddridge County 53, Lincoln 20
Greenbrier East 29, James Monroe 14
Hedgesville 21, Dominion 13
Hoover 47, Parkersburg 14
Huntington 42, Cabell Midland 0
Independence 28, Nicholas County 27
John Marshall 53, Point Pleasant 21
Keyser 27, Mountain Ridge 21
Lewis County 33, Berkeley Springs 7
Logan 41, St. Albans 6
Magnolia 46, Valley 6
Man 28, Tug Valley 6
Midland Trail 55, Greenbrier West 8
Montcalm 28, Richwood 0
Morgantown 21, University 0
Musselman 44, Washington 0
Nitro 22, Capital 20
North Marion 34, Grafton 14
Pendleton County 41, Moorefield 22
Petersburg 23, Tucker County 0
Philip Barbour 52, East Fairmont 14
PikeView 52, Roanoke Catholic 20
Pocahontas County 41, Tygarts Valley 16
Princeton 55, Hurricane 8
Ritchie County 48, Ravenswood 22
Roane County 44, Poca 0
Shady Spring 12, WestSide 8
Sherman 42, Scott 34
Sissonville 42, Lincoln County 16
Spring Mills 41, Parkersburg South 0
Spring Valley 57, South Charleston 20
St. Marys 21, Tyler 18
Wahama 68, Gilmer County 6
Williamstown 46, Wayne 26
Winfield 42, Riverside 28
Wirt County 31, Tolsia 28
Woodrow Wilson 49, Oak Hill 13