West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of West Virginia high school football

Ben Dagg

The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — October 31, 2025

Bluefield 48, River View 0

Bridgeport 62, Fairmont Senior 28

Brooke 46, Weir 10

Buckhannon-Upshur 60, Preston 57

Buffalo 64, Meadow Bridge 52

Calhoun 41, Webster County 28

Cameron 8, East Hardy 7

Chapmanville Regional 46, Mingo Central 0

Clay-Battelle 16, Oak Glen 8

Doddridge County 53, Lincoln 20

Greenbrier East 29, James Monroe 14

Hedgesville 21, Dominion 13

Hoover 47, Parkersburg 14

Huntington 42, Cabell Midland 0

Independence 28, Nicholas County 27

John Marshall 53, Point Pleasant 21

Keyser 27, Mountain Ridge 21

Lewis County 33, Berkeley Springs 7

Logan 41, St. Albans 6

Magnolia 46, Valley 6

Man 28, Tug Valley 6

Midland Trail 55, Greenbrier West 8

Montcalm 28, Richwood 0

Morgantown 21, University 0

Musselman 44, Washington 0

Nitro 22, Capital 20

North Marion 34, Grafton 14

Pendleton County 41, Moorefield 22

Petersburg 23, Tucker County 0

Philip Barbour 52, East Fairmont 14

PikeView 52, Roanoke Catholic 20

Pocahontas County 41, Tygarts Valley 16

Princeton 55, Hurricane 8

Ritchie County 48, Ravenswood 22

Roane County 44, Poca 0

Shady Spring 12, WestSide 8

Sherman 42, Scott 34

Sissonville 42, Lincoln County 16

Spring Mills 41, Parkersburg South 0

Spring Valley 57, South Charleston 20

St. Marys 21, Tyler 18

Wahama 68, Gilmer County 6

Williamstown 46, Wayne 26

Winfield 42, Riverside 28

Wirt County 31, Tolsia 28

Woodrow Wilson 49, Oak Hill 13

