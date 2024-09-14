High School

West Virginia high school football scores (9/13/2024)

Final scores from throughout the Mountaineer state

Gary Adornato

Parkersburg South improved to 2-1 Friday night as the Patriots went on the road and won their second straight game, 35-19, over Woodrow Wilson.
Here is an alphabetical rundown of West Virginia high school football scores from Friday night.

Batch Co. (Va.) 56, Richwood 0

Bealsville (Ohio) 26, Hundred 8

Bluefield 42, Greenbrier East 40

Bridgeport 50, East Fairmont 0

Capital 38, Riverside 14

Cemeron 46, St. Marys 21

Clear Springs (Md.) 42, Berkeley Springs 14

Doddridge County 47, Gilmer County 14

Edison Local (Ohio) 51, Oak Glen 6

Elkins 27, Lewis County 20

Fairmont Senior 48, Preston 3

George Washington 21, Cabell Midland 13

Greenbrier West 1, Paden City 0

Herbert Hoover 13, Nitro 7

Huntington 58, St. Albans 6

Hurley (Va.) 34, Van 20

Hurricane 49, Parkersburg 14

Independence 41, Nicholas County 14

Indian Creek (Ohio) 52, Weir 7

James Monroe 54, PikeView 6

Madonna 1, Trinity 0

Martinsburg 42, Woodson (D.C.) 0

Meadow Bridge 18, Wyoming East 15

Midland Trail 28, Braxton County 0

Mingo Central 46, Liberty Rileigh 14

Montcalm 20, Craig Co. (Va.) 17

North Marion 47, Philip Barbour 24

Parkersburg South 35, Woodrow Wilson 19

Petersburg 31, Pendleton County 20

Poca 46, Buffalo 8

Princeton 44, Oak Hill 28

Ripley 35, Lincoln County 6

River (Ohio) 48, Magnolia 20

Roane County 47, Clay County 46

Robert C. Bryd 41, Liberty Harrison 7

Scott 53, Sissonville 0

Shady Spring 49, Summers County

South Harrison 61. Ritchie County 34

Spring Mills 51, So. Hagerstown (Md.) 0

Tolsia 48, Mount View 6

Tucker County 20, East Hardy 7

Tug Valley 13, Logan 6

Wahama 62, Ravenswood 19

Washington 19, Brooke 14

Webster County 34, Tygarts Valley 33

Westside 35, Man 21

Wheeling Park 48, Musselman 13

Williamstown 36, Wheeling Central 25

Winfield 28, Chapmanville 14

Wirt County 50, Calhoun County 0

Published
GARY ADORNATO

