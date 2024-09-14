West Virginia high school football scores (9/13/2024)
Here is an alphabetical rundown of West Virginia high school football scores from Friday night.
Batch Co. (Va.) 56, Richwood 0
Bealsville (Ohio) 26, Hundred 8
Bluefield 42, Greenbrier East 40
SBLIVE WEST VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Bridgeport 50, East Fairmont 0
Capital 38, Riverside 14
Cemeron 46, St. Marys 21
Clear Springs (Md.) 42, Berkeley Springs 14
Doddridge County 47, Gilmer County 14
Edison Local (Ohio) 51, Oak Glen 6
Elkins 27, Lewis County 20
Fairmont Senior 48, Preston 3
George Washington 21, Cabell Midland 13
Greenbrier West 1, Paden City 0
Herbert Hoover 13, Nitro 7
Huntington 58, St. Albans 6
Hurley (Va.) 34, Van 20
Hurricane 49, Parkersburg 14
Independence 41, Nicholas County 14
Indian Creek (Ohio) 52, Weir 7
James Monroe 54, PikeView 6
Madonna 1, Trinity 0
Martinsburg 42, Woodson (D.C.) 0
Meadow Bridge 18, Wyoming East 15
Midland Trail 28, Braxton County 0
Mingo Central 46, Liberty Rileigh 14
Montcalm 20, Craig Co. (Va.) 17
North Marion 47, Philip Barbour 24
Parkersburg South 35, Woodrow Wilson 19
Petersburg 31, Pendleton County 20
Poca 46, Buffalo 8
Princeton 44, Oak Hill 28
Ripley 35, Lincoln County 6
River (Ohio) 48, Magnolia 20
Roane County 47, Clay County 46
Robert C. Bryd 41, Liberty Harrison 7
Scott 53, Sissonville 0
Shady Spring 49, Summers County
South Harrison 61. Ritchie County 34
Spring Mills 51, So. Hagerstown (Md.) 0
Tolsia 48, Mount View 6
Tucker County 20, East Hardy 7
Tug Valley 13, Logan 6
Wahama 62, Ravenswood 19
Washington 19, Brooke 14
Webster County 34, Tygarts Valley 33
Westside 35, Man 21
Wheeling Park 48, Musselman 13
Williamstown 36, Wheeling Central 25
Winfield 28, Chapmanville 14
Wirt County 50, Calhoun County 0