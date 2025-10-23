Miami Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 23-25, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled across the Miami metro area this weekend, including four games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Miami Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas at American Heritage.
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are 16 games in the Miami Metro on Thursday, October 23.
Hialeah Gardens at Hialeah-Miami Lakes - 3:30 PM
Braddock at Sunset - 3:30 PM
South Dade at Coral Gables - 4:00 PM
Coral Park at Varela - 7:00 PM
Coral Springs Charter at Stoneman Douglas - 7:00 PM
Monsignor Pace at North Miami Beach - 7:00 PM
Stranahan at Pompano Beach - 7:00 PM
Goleman at Taravella - 7:00 PM
Florida Christian at Miami Beach - 7:00 PM
Hialeah at Miami Springs - 7:00 PM
Edison at Homestead - 7:00 PM
South Broward at Flanagan - 7:00 PM
Hallandale at Pembroke Pines Charter - 7:00 PM
Dr. Krop at West Broward - 7:00 PM
American Heritage at University - 7:00 PM
Ransom Everglades at Booker T. Washington - 7:30 PM
All Miami Metro High School Football Games
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 29 games in the Miami Metro on Friday, October 24.
Mourning at Reagan - 3:30 PM
Palmer Trinity at Archbishop Carroll - 3:30 PM
Westminster Christian at Gateway Charter - 6:00 PM
Dr. Joaquin Garcia at Northeast - 6:30 PM
Boynton Beach at Dillard - 6:30 PM
Coral Shores at St. John Neumann - 7:00 PM
True North Classical Academy at Columbus - 7:00 PM
Somerset Academy South Homestead at Westminster Academy - 7:00 PM
Monarch at Piper - 7:00 PM
Nova at Coral Glades - 7:00 PM
South Plantation at McArthur - 7:00 PM
Saint Andrew's at Gulliver Prep - 7:00 PM
Mater Academy Charter at Immaculata-La Salle - 7:00 PM
Jackson at Key West - 7:00 PM
Southwest at Doral Academy - 7:00 PM
Fort Lauderdale at Coral Springs - 7:00 PM
Cypress Bay at Cooper City - 7:00 PM
Everglades at Miramar - 7:00 PM
Deerfield Beach at Western - 7:00 PM
Hollywood Hills at Boyd Anderson - 7:00 PM
Coconut Creek at Blanche Ely - 7:00 PM
Archbishop McCarthy at Calvary Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Northwestern at St. Brendan - 7:00 PM
Chaminade-Madonna at Cardinal Gibbons - 7:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas at American Heritage - 7:00 PM
Ferguson at Coral Reef - 7:30 PM
Somerset Academy Silver Palms at Killian - 7:30 PM
Palmetto at Miami - 7:30 PM
Somerset Academy at Miami Central - 7:30 PM
All Miami Metro High School Football Games
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There is one game in the Miami Metro on Saturday, October 25.
All Miami Metro High School Football Games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.