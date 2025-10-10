West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — October 10, 2025
There are 54 high school football games scheduled across West Virginia on Friday, October 10, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on the West Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be Capital taking the road to play the Oak Hill. This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.
West Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10, 2025
WVSSAC Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
Class 4A has 13 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Parkersburg vs Huntington.
WVSSAC Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
Class 3A has 19 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Fairmont Senior vs Wheeling Park.
WVSSAC Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
Class 2A has 20 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by PikeView vs Wyoming East.
WVSSAC Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
Class 1A has 22 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by James Monroe vs Greenbrier West.
