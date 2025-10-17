West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — October 17, 2025
There are 51 high school football games scheduled across West Virginia on Friday, October 17, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on the West Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be Washington taking the road to play the Martinsburg. This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.
West Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 17, 2025
WVSSAC Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
Class 4A has 15 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Spring Mills vs University.
WVSSAC Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
Class 3A has 20 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Winfield vs Shady Spring.
WVSSAC Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
Class 2A has 20 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Mingo Central vs Logan.
WVSSAC Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
Class 1A has 12 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Meadow Bridge vs Richwood.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.