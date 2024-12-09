Wheeling Park’s Brennan Wack Shatters Records, Eyes Historic Senior Football Season
Wheeling, West Virginia, has been the site of some record-breaking football this season, all thanks to junior tailback Brennan Wack.
The Wheeling Park Patriots season ended a few weeks ago due to a loss in the state quarterfinals. Although the loss stings, the motivation to move forward may be at an all-time high as Wack now looks to his senior year with a ton of momentum behind him.
Many in the region are taking a good look at Wack’s junior year and thinking, how can it get better than his junior year? The exciting thing is that if he stays on track, it most likely can. This could make for a landmark senior year within the football program that could send shockwaves out into the rest of the country, making him a potential top prospect for D1 schools.
Wack’s junior year stats were as follows: He rushed for 2,258 yards, averaged 8.4 yards per carry, and had 31 rushing touchdowns. These numbers are hard to match. Wheeling Park had not seen backs like this since Daryl ‘Boogie’ Johnson prior to heading off to Oklahoma State in the early 1990s.
Wack has now obtained the school record for rushing touchdowns in a game, rushing yards in a game, rushing yards in a half, average rushing yards per game, and rushing yards per season. His rushing touchdowns in a season record is now shared with Johnson.
The Patriot tailback’s junior year was not a breakout one. Many on the coaching staff and up in the bleachers at games could have predicted this from a mile away. With a record-setting junior year in the bag a year ago, Wack had a stellar sophomore year as a slot receiver before making the switch over to tailback.
Wack played in all 12 of the Patriots games this season. A standout moment came early on in the season during week 3. The Patriots traveled to play Musselman High School. The junior tailback wracked up 298 rushing yards, breaking the school record. That’s a career day for most high school running backs.
He wasn’t done after that.
Later in the season, he would re-break his record. Wack would rush for 302 yards against John Marshall in their regular season finale. It still doesn’t end there. He would then re-re-break the record again in the quarterfinal game against Huntington. The high-scoring game would, unfortunately, see the Patriot's season cut short with a 51-39 loss.
Whatever is in the water down in West Virginia, keep it flowing. Wheeling Park has yet another star in its backfield yet again. It may have taken a few decades, but there is another record breaker who can go far in the presence of the crowd on a Friday night. After his historic junior year, Wack’s records are now in place at the school.
However, don’t bother setting them in stone. He still has next season.
In an interview with The Intelligencer this past week, Wack humbly summarized his desire to break his records yet again in his senior year.
“I want to try and improve on the little things,” Wack said. “I want to be better next year, so I’ll be trying to break the record all over again. That’d be pretty nice.”