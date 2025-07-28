Logan High Football Moving Into Modular Facilities After Fieldhouse Deemed Unsafe
With the 2025 high school football season quickly approaching, Logan High School in West Virginia is racing to get modular locker room facilities in place after its football fieldhouse was declared structurally unsafe, according to a report by WCHS 8 News.
The issue was discovered when a maintenance crew—having just completed roof work on the school’s gym—inspected the fieldhouse and noticed a serious failure in the rear of the structure.
Roof Expansion Causes Structural Damage
According to Stephen Pritchard, Director of Operations and Facilities for Logan County Schools, years of temperature swings caused expansion of the roof’s trusses, eventually forcing nails to pop out of the back wall.
“The back of this fieldhouse is not secure for the safety of the students to be in this locker room this year,” Pritchard told WCHS.
Temporary Facilities to Be Installed by August 4
Pritchard also told WCHS that any temporary solution had to be in place by the first day of official practice, which is August 4. That deadline appears on track to be met.
All functions of the original L-shaped building, located near the bleachers, will be transferred into modular buildings for the 2025 season.
First-Year Head Coach Embracing the Challenge
Nick Booth, in his first season as Logan’s head football coach, acknowledged the situation is not ideal, but said his the team has time to adapt prior to start of practice.
Once the units arrive, the team plans to transfer equipment, lockers, and whiteboards to simulate a traditional locker room setup.