WVSSAC Reveals New 2025-27 Sports Classifications with Major Shifts Across West Virginia
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) has released its updated regional and class alignments for all high school sports, effective for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic years. The new structure, reported by MetroNews.com, replaces the former competitive balance formula with a system based entirely on enrollment.
This transition was approved by the Board of Control in April and finalized by the West Virginia State Board of Education in May.
Additional Class Added Across Multiple Sports
Five sports will now operate under expanded classification systems:
Golf, Cross Country, and Track will now include four classes, while soccer expands to three classes and swimming grows from one class to two.
Additionally, all non-football sports that now include a Class AAAA designation will shift from the traditional four-region format to a two-region structure: North and South.
Charleston Catholic and Wheeling Central Elect to Play Up
Charleston Catholic, though classified as a Class A school by enrollment, will continue to compete in Class AA for basketball, baseball, and volleyball. The Irish are also moving up to Class AAA in boys and girls soccer.
Wheeling Central Catholic will similarly play up to Class AA in volleyball, basketball, golf and baseball.
Football Realignment Features Most Sweeping Changes
WVSSAC football will see the biggest shakeup. After a chaotic reclassification process in August 2024 that affected 22 schools, 14 teams will compete in a different class in 2025.
Class AAAA expands from 16 to 20 schools, all of which will again qualify for postseason play.
Teams Changing Classifications in Football
Moving from Class AAA to Class AAAA:
- Buckhannon-Upshur
- Oak Hill
- Preston
- Riverside
Moving from Class AA to Class AAA:
- Chapmanville
- Nicholas County
- PikeView
Moving from Class AAA to Class AA:
- Berkeley Springs
Moving from Class A to Class AA:
- Doddridge County
- Petersburg
- River View
- Summers County
- Tyler Consolidate
Moving from Class AA to Class A:
- Wheeling Central Catholic