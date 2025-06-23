High School

WVSSAC Reveals New 2025-27 Sports Classifications with Major Shifts Across West Virginia

From new four-class systems in several sports to sweeping football realignment, WVSSAC changes will reshape high school competition for the next two years

Gary Adornato

Riverside is one of four West Virginia high school football teams to make the move from Class AAA to Class AAAA.
Riverside is one of four West Virginia high school football teams to make the move from Class AAA to Class AAAA. / Riverside football

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) has released its updated regional and class alignments for all high school sports, effective for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic years. The new structure, reported by MetroNews.com, replaces the former competitive balance formula with a system based entirely on enrollment.

This transition was approved by the Board of Control in April and finalized by the West Virginia State Board of Education in May.

Additional Class Added Across Multiple Sports

Five sports will now operate under expanded classification systems:

Golf, Cross Country, and Track will now include four classes, while soccer expands to three classes and swimming grows from one class to two.

Additionally, all non-football sports that now include a Class AAAA designation will shift from the traditional four-region format to a two-region structure: North and South.

Charleston Catholic and Wheeling Central Elect to Play Up

Charleston Catholic, though classified as a Class A school by enrollment, will continue to compete in Class AA for basketball, baseball, and volleyball. The Irish are also moving up to Class AAA in boys and girls soccer.

Wheeling Central Catholic will similarly play up to Class AA in volleyball, basketball, golf and baseball.

Football Realignment Features Most Sweeping Changes

WVSSAC football will see the biggest shakeup. After a chaotic reclassification process in August 2024 that affected 22 schools, 14 teams will compete in a different class in 2025.

Class AAAA expands from 16 to 20 schools, all of which will again qualify for postseason play.

Teams Changing Classifications in Football

Moving from Class AAA to Class AAAA:

  • Buckhannon-Upshur
  • Oak Hill
  • Preston
  • Riverside

Moving from Class AA to Class AAA:

  • Chapmanville
  • Nicholas County
  • PikeView

Moving from Class AAA to Class AA:

  • Berkeley Springs

Moving from Class A to Class AA:

  • Doddridge County
  • Petersburg
  • River View
  • Summers County
  • Tyler Consolidate

Moving from Class AA to Class A:

  • Wheeling Central Catholic
Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/West Virginia